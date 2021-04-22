Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

World’s highest daily rise in COVID cases in India, record deaths

More than 300,000 cases in the last 24 hours while COVID-19-related deaths also jump by a record 2,104 fatalities.

Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) mourn a man, who died from the COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) mourn a man, who died from the COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
22 Apr 2021

India has reported more than 300,000 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, the highest daily global total, while COVID-19-related deaths also jumped by a record.

India’s daily jump of 314,835 cases surpasses the previous highest one-day rise in the world of 297,430 cases posted by the United States in January.

India’s total cases are now at 15.93 million, the world’s second highest, while deaths rose by 2,104 to reach a total of 184,657, according to health ministry data.

A brutal second wave of coronavirus infections, blamed on a “double mutant” variant and “super-spreader” mass gatherings, in the world’s second-most populous nation has stretched its long-underfunded healthcare system to a breaking point.

A large number of hospitals are reporting acute shortages of beds and medicine and are running on dangerously low levels of oxygen.

At least 24 COVID-19 patients died in western India’s Maharashtra state on Wednesday when the oxygen supply to their ventilators ran out, amid a nationwide shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds and medicines such as the anti-viral drug, remdesivir.

Health experts say India let its guard down when the virus seemed to be under control during the winter, allowing big gatherings such as weddings and festivals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is himself facing criticism for addressing packed political rallies for local elections and allowing a Hindu festival to go ahead where millions gathered.

Modi said in an address to the nation on Tuesday night that “all efforts are being made” to boost supplies of medical oxygen.

The New Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the government to divert oxygen from industrial use to hospitals to save people’s lives.

“Beg, borrow or steal, it is a national emergency,” the judges said responding to a petition by a New Delhi hospital seeking its intervention.

The health ministry said of the country’s total production of 7,500 metric tonnes of oxygen per day, 6,600 metric tonnes were being allocated for medical use.

It also said that 75 railway coaches in the Indian capital have been turned into hospitals providing an additional 1,200 beds for COVID-19 patients.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Biden to recognise Armenian mass killing as ‘genocide’: Report

Some 1.5 million Armenian men, women, and children lost their lives during the final years of the Ottoman Empire [File: AP Photo]

Facing ‘morale blow’, Indonesia steps up search for submarine

Members of the Indonesia Rescue Agency are searching for the submarine which went missing off the island of Bali in the early hours of Wednesday [Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP]

Military coup clouds control over jade, gems in Myanmar

Buyers examine jade stones on sale ahead of an auction during a Gems Emporium in Naypyidaw. Jade and other gems have long been a lucrative source of income for the military [File: Hein Htet/EPA]

Minneapolis activists vow to maintain pressure for police reform

Activists say since the year 2000 some 465 cases that involved an officer-involved killing should be be reopened. [Brian Snyder/Reuters]
Most Read

Who are Chad’s FACT rebels and what are their goals?

In 2008, rebels reached Ndjamena before being pushed back [File: Finbarr O'Reilly/Reuters]

‘A Tigrayan womb should never give birth’: Rape in Tigray

The months-long conflict has forced more than 1.7 million people from their homes [File: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]

Lebanon crisis: Boutique hotels pivot in the age of ‘Lollars’

Colette Khalil runs the boutique hotel Beit al Batroun, about an hour and a half from Lebanon’s capital, Beirut [Anchal Vohra/Al Jazeera]

Project Force: Who will win the underwater arms race?