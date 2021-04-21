Live
BREAKING
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Many COVID patients die in India after oxygen supply disrupted

Disruption in supply of medical oxygen kills at least 22 patients in a hospital in western India’s Maharashtra state, officials and local media reports said.

21 Apr 2021

Disruption in the supply of medical oxygen has killed at least 22 patients in a hospital in western India’s Maharashtra state, officials and local media reports said.

Nashik district’s collector told India’s NDTV network that an oxygen tanker leaked outside a hospital in the city, halting its supply for half an hour.

“As per current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain Municipal Hospital,” Suraj Mandhare told NDTV.

Media reports said all the victims were on ventilators and in need of constant oxygen supply in the hospital dedicated for COVID-19 patients.

Mandhar told The Associated Press the oxygen supply has since been resumed to nearly 150 other patients in the hospital.

Fire officer Sanjay Bairagi said the leakage was plugged by the fire service within 15 minutes, but there was supply disruption in the Zakir Hussain Hospital.

Television images showed white fumes spreading in the hospital area, causing panic.

Maharashtra is India’s worst-hit state by the latest surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Son of Chad’s slain leader named ‘president of the republic’

Mahamat Idriss Deby was named interim president by a transitional council of military officers [File: Chad TV/Reuters]

‘Nearly 250,000 people displaced’ in Myanmar military crackdown

Protesters defend themselves from the troops in Kale, Sagaing region, Myanmar, on March 28, 2021 [File: Reuters]

EU reaches ambitious climate deal that could transform economy

The EU climate pact sets the stage for tougher rules that will affect industries ranging from transport to energy production [File: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg]

Thailand seeks more COVID shots amid record surge in cases

Thailand has been credited for its swift containment of earlier outbreaks, but the slow pace of its immunisation drive has caused some jitters, with only 712,610 doses administered so far, mostly only the first shot [Mladen Antonov/AFP]
Most Read

Chad President Idriss Deby dies visiting front-line troops: Army

The 68-year-old was one of the longest-serving leaders in Africa [File: Marco Longari/AFP]

‘Unprovoked escalation’: US slams Russian plan to block Black Sea

The United States expressed its "deep concern" over Russia's plans to block foreign naval ships [File: Yekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik/ Government Pool Photo via AP]

South Korea muscles in on global arms trade

South Korea's first prototype of the KF-21 Boramae was unveiled at the Korea Aerospace Industries Co. facility on April 9 [Yonhap via EPA]

Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd

Local residents Mileesha Smith, Michael Wilson and Alfonzo Williams embrace after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis [Adrees Latif/Reuters]