Many COVID patients die in India after oxygen supply disrupted

Disruption in the supply of medical oxygen has killed at least 22 patients in a hospital in western India’s Maharashtra state, officials and local media reports said.

Nashik district’s collector told India’s NDTV network that an oxygen tanker leaked outside a hospital in the city, halting its supply for half an hour.

“As per current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain Municipal Hospital,” Suraj Mandhare told NDTV.

Media reports said all the victims were on ventilators and in need of constant oxygen supply in the hospital dedicated for COVID-19 patients.

Mandhar told The Associated Press the oxygen supply has since been resumed to nearly 150 other patients in the hospital.

Fire officer Sanjay Bairagi said the leakage was plugged by the fire service within 15 minutes, but there was supply disruption in the Zakir Hussain Hospital.

Television images showed white fumes spreading in the hospital area, causing panic.

Maharashtra is India’s worst-hit state by the latest surge in coronavirus cases in the country.