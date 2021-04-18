Three killed, two wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

Suspected attacker on the run, authorities said shooting appeared to be a ‘targeted and isolated incident’.

Three people have been killed and two wounded in a shooting at a tavern in Wisconsin.

The shooting took place early on Sunday at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers, Kenosha County Sergant David Wright said.

The suspected attacker is still on the run and Wright said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted and isolated incident”.

Officials were still working to determine the identities of the people who were killed.

The road leading up to the tavern was closed early Sunday while officials were investigating.

On Thursday night, at least eight people were killed in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility in the US city of Indianapolis by a gunman who is believed to have then killed himself.

Multiple others were injured when gunfire erupted at the facility near Indianapolis International Airport, police spokesperson Genae Cook said.

Last month, four people, including a child, were shot dead in an office building in southern California.

On March 22, 10 people were killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

That came less than a week after a man shot and killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at spas in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nearly 40,000 people in the United States die each year from guns, more than half of those being suicides.