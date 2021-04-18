Live
News

Three killed, two wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

Suspected attacker on the run, authorities said shooting appeared to be a ‘targeted and isolated incident’.

18 Apr 2021

Three people have been killed and two wounded in a shooting at a tavern in Wisconsin.

The shooting took place early on Sunday at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers, Kenosha County Sergant David Wright said.

The suspected attacker is still on the run and Wright said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted and isolated incident”.

Officials were still working to determine the identities of the people who were killed.

The road leading up to the tavern was closed early Sunday while officials were investigating.

On Thursday night, at least eight people were killed in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility in the US city of Indianapolis by a gunman who is believed to have then killed himself.

Multiple others were injured when gunfire erupted at the facility near Indianapolis International Airport, police spokesperson Genae Cook said.

Last month, four people, including a child, were shot dead in an office building in southern California.

On March 22, 10 people were killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

That came less than a week after a man shot and killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at spas in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nearly 40,000 people in the United States die each year from guns, more than half of those being suicides.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

War-torn Syria to hold presidential elections on May 26

Syrian President Assad and his wife Asma cast their vote inside a polling station during last year's parliamentary elections in Damascus, Syria [File: SANA/Reuters]

US backs Japan’s Fukushima plans despite S Korea’s concerns

The Japanese government decided to release treated water containing tritium from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean [File: Kimimasa Mayama/EPA]

Quake hits southern Iran, no damage reported at nuclear plant

India continues reporting record high daily COVID cases

Policemen wearing protective face masks ask people to sit while waiting to enter the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station in Mumbai [Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]
Most Read

COVID roundup: India’s record cases, no masks in Israel

The vaccination campaigns are speeding up but rising cases have forced new lockdowns and restrictions around the world [Georgi Licovski/EPA]

Ukraine-Turkey cooperation has its limits

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 10, 2021 [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]

Saudi, Iranian officials held direct talks in Iraq: Report

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement and Saudi Arabia have been engaged in tit-for-tat attacks for years [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]

‘It is really bad’: Nigerians go hungry as food inflation soars

Food inflation in Nigeria rose to 22.95 percent in March, caused by wide-ranging price increases across items such as cereals, yam, meat, fish and fruits [File: KC Nwakalor/Bloomberg]