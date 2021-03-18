Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Pakistan receives second batch of 500,000 vaccines from China

Second donation of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines brings the country’s total supply to one million shots.

A health worker counts used vials of Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
A health worker counts used vials of Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
18 Mar 2021

Pakistan has received a Chinese donation of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, bringing the country’s total supply to one million shots, Health Minister Dr Faisal Sultan said.

The South Asian nation of 220 million people launched COVID-19 vaccinations for the public on March 10, starting with older people. Health workers started receiving shots in early February.

“These 500,000 doses will ensure smooth continuation of our vaccine drive, currently under way for senior citizens,” Sultan said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Sinopharm, the only vaccine currently available in the country, requires two doses.

Vaccination uptake has been slow in Pakistan, where authorities have faced a significant amount of vaccine hesitancy among the general public and healthcare workers.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive across the country has touched 6.26 percent and crossed 11 percent in Punjab, the largest province.

Senior citizens receive Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine doses at a vaccination centre inside an exposition centre in Lahore [Arif Ali/AFP]
Pakistan has recorded 615,810 cases of the coronavirus and 13,717 deaths, with 3,495 cases and 61 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to government data on Thursday.

That daily case rise was the highest Pakistan has seen in more than three months, prompting authorities to tighten restrictions on public gatherings and warn of a third wave of the virus.

The country has not secured any vaccine from drug manufacturers and is depending on the GAVI/WHO COVAX initiative for poorer nations and donations.

Pakistan is expecting to get GAVI’s first batch of 2.8 million doses of AstraZeneca sometime later this month, officials said.

Besides Sinopharm and AstraZeneca, Pakistan has approved Russia’s Sputnik and China’s CanSino Biologics Inc’s (CanSinoBIO) vaccines for emergency use.

CanSinoBIO has released interim efficacy results from a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showing 65.7 percent efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases and a 90.98 percent success rate in stopping severe infections.

In the Pakistani subset, the efficacy of the CanSinoBIO vaccine at preventing symptomatic cases was 74.8 percent and 100 percent at preventing severe disease.

Authorities last week reversed a decision to allow large indoor gatherings such as cinemas, theatres and marriage halls in Pakistan after opening up almost all sectors of society.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Mexico warns OAS not to interfere in Bolivia’s internal affairs

Anez is accused of participating in a coup to overthrow longtime leader Evo Morales in 2019 [File: Reuters]

Man charged with 8 counts of murder over Atlanta spa shootings

Activists in Washington, DC participate in a vigil in response to the Atlanta spa shootings - in which six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent [Alex Wong/ Getty Images/ AFP]

In Pictures: Families forced into a deadly spiral in CAR

"They recruited many young people to go and fight. They paid us $30 and gave us one Kalashnikov for two. We died like animals,” said Siriri. [Tom Peyre-Costa/NRC]

Tokyo 2020 official quits in ‘Olympig’ jibe at female comedian

In a statement released early on Thursday, Sasaki apologised to Watanabe and said he understood his suggestion was inappropriate [File: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP]
Most Read

Tanzanian President John Magufuli dies at 61

Magufuli was first elected in 2015 on promises to tackle corruption and boost infrastructure development [File: Sadi Said/Reuters]

Biden: Putin is a ‘killer’, Russia to ‘pay’ for election meddling

Then-Vice President of the United States Joe Biden meets with Vladimir Putin, then Russian prime minister, in Moscow in 2011 [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press]

India sticks to AstraZeneca vaccine ‘with full vigour’

A nurse displays a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine at a medical centre in Mumbai [File: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

‘What we were afraid of’: Asian American women condemn attacks

A candlelight vigil in Garden Grove, California, after the shooting that left eight people dead in Atlanta, including six Asian women [Apu Gomes/AFP]