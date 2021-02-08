Live
News|Donald Trump

US Senate sets speedy timeline for Trump impeachment trial

House managers and Trump’s defence team will each have 16 hours across two days to present their arguments.

US President Donald Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives last month for 'incitement of insurrection' in relation to the US Capitol riot [Jim Bourg/Reuters]
US President Donald Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives last month for 'incitement of insurrection' in relation to the US Capitol riot [Jim Bourg/Reuters]
8 Feb 2021

Republican and Democratic leaders in the United States Senate have agreed to a timeline for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump beginning on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced.

The timeline provides for four days of arguments evenly divided between US House of Representatives managers, who will prosecute the impeachment charge against the former president, and Trump’s defence lawyers, Schumer said on Monday.

“All parties have agreed to a structure that will ensure a fair and honest Senate impeachment trial of the former president,” Schumer said.

“Each side will have ample time to make their arguments.”

The US House of Representatives impeached Trump last month for “incitement of insurrection” for his role in whipping up a mob of his supporters, which attacked the US Capitol on January 6. Trump through his lawyers is denying the charge.

Under the terms of the timeline announced by Schumer, House managers and Trump’s defence lawyers will each have 16 hours across two days to present their respective arguments.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the timeline for Trump’s impeachment trial in remarks on the Senate floor on Monday [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
The Senate will take a break for the Sabbath, beginning at sunset on Friday, and return no sooner than Sunday afternoon to complete the work, Schumer said.

Early next week, after the initial arguments are completed, the Senate plans to debate and decide whether to call witnesses, including potentially Trump himself, before the trial can be brought to a close, Schumer said.

Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the agreed timeline “preserves due process and the rights of both sides” and would give senators “ample time to review the case and the arguments”.

Trump’s defence

Trump’s lawyers are insisting the former president did not incite a riot at the US Capitol last month and have argued that his impeachment by the House of Representatives should be dismissed by the Senate this week.

In a pre-trial brief filed on Monday, Trump’s legal team, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, offered a robust response to House Democrats’ charges that the former president is guilty of “incitement of insurrection”.

Democrats have pointed to Trump’s speech to supporters just before the riot at the Capitol, where he called for them to “fight” to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory, as evidence of “incitement”.

Trump’s lawyers argue that in addition to his remarks being protected by the US Constitution’s First Amendment, which guarantees the freedom of speech, “not a single word encouraged violence or lawlessness, explicitly or implicitly”.

Trump’s legal team said that in addition to his speech not constituting incitement, the impeachment process itself is unconstitutional.

Trump was impeached the first time in 2019 for abuse of power for pressuring the government of Ukraine. He was acquitted after a two-week Senate trial.

He is the only US president to have been impeached twice.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Honduran president target of US investigation, court filings show

US prosecutors are investigating Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, according to a new court filing [File: Jorge Cabrera/Reuters]

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala poised to become first woman to lead WTO

The World Trade Organization plans to hold a meeting in the coming days where its members will consider a final decision on Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [File: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images]

Bayern Munich beat Al Ahly to reach Club World Cup final

Bayern's only Club World Cup title to date in 2013, beating Raja Casablanca of Morocco in the final, started a run of seven consecutive wins by European teams [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

‘This is what your life is’: Tom Brady, the GOAT?

It was Brady’s 10th appearance in the Super Bowl, four more than any other player and twice as many as any other quarterback [Eve Edelheit/Reuters]
Most Read

China to build the world’s biggest dam on sacred Tibetan river

The Yarlung Tsangpo River, more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Lhasa. Tibetans believe the river represents the body of the goddess Dorje Pagmo, one of the highest incarnations in Tibetan culture [File: Roman Pilipey/EPA]

Accused rioters blame Trump for ‘inspiring’ US Capitol violence

Former President Donald Trump gestures as he and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Myanmar military ruler addresses nation as protests intensify

A protester holds a placard with an image of Myanmar military ruler Senior General Min Aung Hlaing [AP Photo]

Space race: UAE, US and Chinese missions prepare to explore Mars

The unmanned missions promise to yield new insights for Earth-bound scientists intent on unravelling the mysteries of the solar system [File: NASA/Handout via Reuters]