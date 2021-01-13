Live
Donald Trump impeached for ‘inciting’ US Capitol riot

This is the first time in United States history that a president has been impeached twice.

13 Jan 2021

The US House of Representatives has impeached President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection” after a mob of his supporters stormed the United States Capitol last week.

This is the first time in US history that a president has been impeached twice.

The House resolution states that Trump’s actions and remarks ahead of the storming of the Capitol building in Washington, DC incited the rioters.

More to follow …

Source : Al Jazeera

