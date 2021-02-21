Nigerian military aircraft crashes on approach to Abuja airport

Aviation minister Hadi Sirika says King Air 350 ‘crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna’.

A Nigerian military aircraft has crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway due to engine failure.

Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said on his Twitter account on Sunday: “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna.”

Minna is a city about 110 kilometres (69 miles) northwest of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

Sirika gave no details on casualties but wrote the crash “appears to be fatal”.

He added: “We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”

No other information was immediately available.