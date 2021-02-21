Live
News

Nigerian military aircraft crashes on approach to Abuja airport

Aviation minister Hadi Sirika says King Air 350 ‘crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna’.

Rescuers and people gather near the debris of the plane [Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters]
Rescuers and people gather near the debris of the plane [Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters]
21 Feb 2021
|
Updated
27 minutes ago

A Nigerian military aircraft has crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway due to engine failure.

Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said on his Twitter account on Sunday: “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna.”

Minna is a city about 110 kilometres (69 miles) northwest of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

Sirika gave no details on casualties but wrote the crash “appears to be fatal”.

He added: “We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”

No other information was immediately available.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

The 33-year-old from Serbia improved to 18-0 combined in semifinals and finals on the hard courts of the Australian Open [William West/AFP]

US sanctions inflicted $1 trillion damage on Iran’s economy: FM

Mahammad Javad Zarif says Donald Trump reimposed 800 sanctions put on Iran before the nuclear deal and imposed 800 new ones [Ernesto Mastrascusa/EPA-EFE]

A ‘war zone’: Witnesses describe violence at Myanmar protests

Rescue workers carry an injured man after protests in Mandalay against the military coup [Reuters]

Arauz and Lasso advance to Ecuador’s presidential runoff

Incumbent President Lenin Moreno's term in office ends on May 24 [File: Santiago Arcos/Reuters]
Most Read

US: Ex-policeman implicates NYPD, FBI in Malcolm X murder

Malcolm X holds up a newspaper for the crowd to see during a civil rights rally in New York City on August 6, 1963 [AP]

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP]

What are the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines?

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over Denver

There were no reports of injuries on the plane or the ground [Hayden Smith/@speedbird5280/Handout via Reuters]