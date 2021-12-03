Michigan school shooting: Parents of 15-year-old suspect charged

Involuntary manslaughter charges aim to ‘hold individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable’, prosecutor says.

The parents of the teenager accused of killing four students at a high school in the US state of Michigan this week have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, after officials accused the pair of allowing their son access to the gun used in the shooting.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter on Friday.

Under Michigan law, an involuntary manslaughter charge can be pursued if prosecutors believe someone contributed to a situation where harm or death was high. If convicted, they could face up to 15 years in prison.

“These charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable and also send a message that gun owners have a responsibility,” Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald told reporters on Friday.

“When they fail to uphold that responsibility, there are serious and criminal consequences.”

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is facing multiple charges, including terrorism and murder, after authorities say he opened fire at a high school in Oxford – north of Detroit – on Tuesday, killing four and injuring seven others.

A prayer vigil is held at Lake Point Community Church in Oxford, Michigan [Seth Herald/Reuters]

Prosecutors say the gunman had planned the attack, according to evidence recovered from his cell phone and social media accounts.

When announcing the charges against Crumbley on Wednesday, McDonald said her office was also considering charges against the parents.

“To prevent further tragedies like the one we witnessed yesterday and at large, we have got to address responsible gun ownership in this country and in Oakland County,” McDonald said at that time.

The gun used in the attack was purchased by the suspect’s father on November 26, days before the attack, investigators also said earlier this week.

The shooting has sent shockwaves across Michigan, as well as spurred calls for stricter gun control laws in the United States.

“This is a uniquely American problem that we need to address,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said earlier this week, calling Tuesday’s shooting “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

The shooting took place at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, on Tuesday [Paul Sancya/AP Photo]

Fatal gun violence has increased in the United States over the past two years.

There were 611 mass shootings in the country in 2020, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The research group defines a mass shooting as any incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter.

The Michigan chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, groups that belong to the Everytown for Gun Safety advocacy network, have called for stricter measures in the aftermath of the violence in Oxford.

“No one should experience what my cousin did today while he was in school,” Aria Segura, a Students Demand Action volunteer whose cousin attends Oxford High School, said in a statement.

“We should not have to live in a world with gun violence in our schools, or in our communities, but for far too many of us, this is our reality. We need real action to protect all students and communities from gun violence,” Segura said.