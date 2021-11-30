3 dead in US school shooting, suspect arrested: Authorities

Police say three students were fatally shot, six other people were injured in incident at high school north of Detroit.

Authorities in the United States say a student opened fire at a high school north of Detroit, Michigan, killing three students and injuring six other people, including a teacher.

​Oakland County undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters that three students were killed in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon at a high school in Oxford, a small suburban community 48km (30 miles) from Detroit.

The suspect, a 15-year-old high school sophomore, was taken into custody within five minutes of the initial 911 call, McCabe said.

Officers recovered a handgun from the suspect, who “gave up without any problems”, McCabe added.

“The suspect fired multiple shots. There [are] multiple victims. It’s unfortunate I have to report that we have three deceased victims right now, who are all believed to be students,” he said. “We have six others that were shot; one was a school teacher.”





Law enforcement officers responded to an emergency call about 12:55pm local time (05:55 GMT) and put the school on lockdown while they searched for the suspect and other possible threats, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

After the area was cleared, a Meijer’s grocery store across the street was turned into a pick-up area for parents to reunite with their children, the Associated Press news agency reported.

US Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who represents Oxford, called the shooting a “dark” and “painful” day for Michigan.

“I send my deepest condolences to the families of the three students who have lost their lives – they have received the worst news any parent can ever imagine,” Slotkin wrote on Twitter.

“We must continue to pray and hope for the additional students and teacher who have been injured, and for the students who are in shock right now. They will somehow have to make sense of one of their peers doing this to them.”

This is heartbreaking. Schools are a place where students should be safe. I’m thinking of the families & friends who lost loved ones in Oxford today—and the entire community grappling with this harrowing news. Grateful to law enforcement & authorities for their swift response. https://t.co/k1OMtEhyVO — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) November 30, 2021

Gun violence has increased in the United States over the past two years.

There were 611 mass shootings in the country in 2020, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a research group.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden called mass shootings a “national embarrassment“, vowing to work to curb gun violence.