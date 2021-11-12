Countries at COP26 remain at odds over several issues including how rich nations should compensate poor ones.

Negotiators at the United Nations COP26 climate crisis conference in Glasgow continue to bargain on how to stop catastrophic climate change on the summit’s final day.

After nearly two weeks of talks, the almost 200 countries represented at COP26 remain at odds over a number of issues, including how rich nations have a duty to compensate poor ones for damage caused by climate-driven disasters and how often nations should be required to update their emissions pledges.

A new draft agreement was published on Friday, which while retaining a central demand for countries to set tougher climate pledges next year, used weaker language than a previous one in asking nations to phase out subsidies for fossil fuels, which are the prime man-made cause of global warming.

Meanwhile, protesters continued to rally outside the COP26 venue to push for a stronger deal.

Here are the latest updates:

16 mins ago (15:35 GMT)

UK’s Johnson urges courage and conviction to agree COP climate deal

Countries should have the courage and conviction to agree on a draft agreement at the UN climate conference climate summit in Glasgow, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“What I am saying to world leaders in all my conversations is: this is the moment. Tell your negotiating team how important this is, tell them to have the conviction and the courage to come together and agree that cover decision,” he said in a broadcast clip.

38 mins ago (15:13 GMT)

Reaching agreement is ‘personal’: EU Climate chief

The European Union’s climate chief says clinching an agreement is a “personal” issue for negotiators at the UN climate talks in Glasgow because it will affect the lives of their children and grandchildren.

Frans Timmermans told fellow negotiators on Friday that he had received a picture of his grandson in the morning.

“If we succeed, he’ll be living in a world that’s livable,” Timmermans said. “If we fail, and I mean fail now in the next couple of years, he will fight with other human beings for water and food. That’s the stark reality we face.”

European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans speaks to intervene during an informal stocktaking session at the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 12, 2021 [Ben Stansall/AFP]

53 mins ago (14:58 GMT)

Fossil fuel subsidies ‘definition of insanity’: US

US climate envoy John Kerry said spending fortunes on fossil fuel subsidies was “the definition of insanity” as marathon COP26 talks inch towards a final reckoning.

Kerry said trillions of dollars have been spent on subsidies “in the last five or six years. That is the definition of insanity.”

“We’re the largest oil and gas producer in the world. We have some of those subsidies,” he said.

“Those subsidies have to go.”

2 hours ago (14:15 GMT)

EU says COP26 must send signal by halting fossil fuel subsidies

EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Friday the United Nations COP26 climate summit should send a clear signal by halting fossil fuel subsidies.

“The COP must also send a clear signal about our commitment to halt fossil fuel subsidies and finally turn the page on coal,” he told the summit in Glasgow.

“We need to make sure major emitters reduce their emissions so we keep 1.5 alive. That needs to be at the heart of our conclusions today,” he added to applause from the hall.

Climate activists hold a protest action during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 12, 2021 [Andy Buchanan/AFP]

2 hours ago (13:32 GMT)

Feature: Is nuclear power the way forward to combat the climate crisis?

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) wraps up and countries prepare to throw a lot more money towards decarbonising their economies, the debate over the role nuclear energy should play in achieving net-zero targets is heating up.

Al Jazeera Digital’s Managing Business Editor Patricia Sabga sat down with Allison Macfarlane, the former head of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, to explore the pros and cons of countries building more nuclear power plants to try and save the planet.

Read more here.