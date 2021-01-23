Live
News|Human Rights

Canadian officials meet ex-diplomat held in Chinese custody

Ottawa says foreign ministry officials met online with Michael Kovrig, who has been held in China since December 2018.

Canadian diplomats had been denied access to the two men because of alleged coronavirus precautions [Jason Redmond/AFP]
Canadian diplomats had been denied access to the two men because of alleged coronavirus precautions [Jason Redmond/AFP]
23 Jan 2021

Canada said its officials have met online with former diplomat Michael Kovrig who has been held in China for more than two years in a case linked to the detention of an executive of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

Canada’s foreign ministry said officials led by Ambassador Dominic Barton were given “on-site virtual consular access” to Kovrig on Thursday. The ministry said it was unable to release further details.

Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been confined since December 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese telecommunications equipment giant.

“The Canadian government remains deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor since December 2018 and continues to call for their immediate release,” the ministry said.

China says the pair are being held on suspicion of endangering national security, but has also drawn clear links between their detention and the case against Meng, who is fighting deportation to the United States where she faces fraud charges.

Beijing says the detention of Meng, who is under house arrest at a luxury mansion she owns in Vancouver, is politically motivated and has demanded her immediate and unconditional release.

Business with Iran

Chinese prosecutors announced last year that Kovrig had been charged on suspicion of spying for state secrets and intelligence, and Spavor on suspicion of spying for a foreign entity and illegally providing state secrets. It is not publicly known where they are being held or under what conditions.

Canadian diplomats had been denied all access to the two men from January to October because of coronavirus precautions cited by the Chinese side.

Meng’s arrest severely damaged relations between Canada and China, which has sentenced two other Canadians to death and suspended imports of Canadian canola.

Washington accuses Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, of using a Hong Kong shell company to deceive banks and do business with Iran in violation of US sanctions.

Source : AP

Related

More from News

Russia cracks down on protests against Navalny’s arrest

Security forces in Russia launched measures to curb Saturday's planned nationwide protests [Igor Volkov/AP Photo]

Wuhan marks a year since lockdown as pandemic rages worldwide

Wuhan residents pass a mural titled 'Memories' on the eve of the anniversary of the 76-day lockdown in the central Chinese city [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]

Biden to meet Trudeau next month to discuss pandemic response

Canada's Trudeau welcomes then-US Vice President Joe Biden in Ottawa in 2016 [File: Chris Wattie/Reuters]

Australia PM says no timeline to achieve zero carbon emissions

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison touring areas of New South Wales affected by the devastating 2019 bushfire [File: Wolter Peeters/EPA]
Most Read

China authorises coast guard to fire on foreign vessels if needed

A Philippine fisherman watches a China Coast Guard vessel patrolling the disputed Scarborough Shoal in 2017 [File: Erik De Castro/Reuters]

What legal woes does Trump face as he begins civilian life?

Former President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on December 30, 2020 [File: Marco Bello/Reuters]

After another Museveni ‘victory’, Uganda is at a tipping point

Elections billboards for Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and opposition leader and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, are seen on a street in Kampala, Uganda January 12, 2021 [Baz Ratner/Reuters]

Canada considering quarantining travellers in hotels

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that Canada could impose stricter restrictions on travellers in response to new variants of the coronavirus - possibly requiring travellers to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense [Blair Gable/Reuters]