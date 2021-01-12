Live
India’s Supreme Court stays implementation of new farm laws

Top court pauses implementation of three new laws and says it will form a committee to hear the farmers’ grievances.

12 Jan 2021

India’s Supreme Court has paused the implementation of three new farm laws being fiercely opposed by farmers, who have been holding a large protest on the outskirts of the Indian capital for more than a month.

The court will form a committee to hear farmers’ grievances against the laws, Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde said during a hearing on Tuesday.

“We are staying three farm laws until further orders,” Bobde said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had ruled out repealing the laws despite widespread protests from farmers and other workers’ groups across the country.

Modi’s government says the legislations are aimed at modernising an antiquated agricultural system, which suffers from colossal wastage and bottlenecks in the supply chain.

But farm leaders say the laws are an attempt to erode a longstanding minimum support price for their crops, and will enable a few corporates to control the country’s vast agricultural sector.

Despite freezing cold, thousands of farmers have been camping out on the outskirts of New Delhi since late November. At least eight rounds of talks between the government and farmers’ groups could not break the deadlock.

More details soon.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
