2,300 Armenian soldiers ‘neutralised’, says Azerbaijan: Live news

UN Security Council expresses concern about the clashes, as Guterres calls for halt in fighting.
Azerbaijan defence ministry claims 2,300 Armenian troops were killed since the conflict began, Anadolu Agency reported.
Here are the latest updates:
Turkey will back Azerbaijan with “every means available” in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says.
“We will do what is necessary … if Azerbaijan wants to resolve this [conflict] on the field,” Cavusoglu tells state news agency Anadolu
after being asked whether Turkey is providing military support to Baku.
Azerbaijan currently has the “capacity” to handle the situation on its own, Cavusoglu says.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that French solidarity with Armenia amounted to supporting Armenian occupation in Azerbaijan.
He was speaking in an interview with state-run Anadolu news agency after French President Emmanuel Macron said Turkey’s “warlike” rhetoric was encouraging Baku to reconquer Nagorno-Karabakh.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Turkey’s “warlike” rhetoric was encouraging Azerbaijan to reconquer Nagorno-Karabakh and that was unacceptable, though he added that he had no proof at this stage of direct Turkish involvement.
Fierce fighting broke out on Sunday between Armenian and Azeri forces over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians. Turkey is an ally of Azerbaijian, with which it shares ethnic and cultural ties.
“I have noted Turkey’s political declarations (in favour of Azerbaijan), which I think are inconsiderate and dangerous,” Macron told a news conference in Latvia.
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who spoke by phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, says he is not at this point considering asking for help under a post-Soviet security treaty – but did not rule out doing so.
“Armenia will ensure its security, with the participation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) or without it,” Russian news agencies quoted Pashinyan as saying.
He said he and Putin had not discussed the possibility of Russian military intervention in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Russia has used the CSTO, along with the Eurasian Economic Union, another regional bloc focused on trade, to project influence across most of the former Soviet Union.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said peace talks with Azerbaijan under Russian mediation would be inappropriate, as fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region entered a fourth day.
“It isn’t very appropriate to speak of a summit between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia at a time of intensive hostilities,” Pashinyan told Russia’s Interfax news agency. “A suitable atmosphere and conditions are needed for negotiations.”
At least 2,300 Armenian soldiers have been killed or wounded by Azerbaijani troops since the conflict between the two countries began on Sunday, Azerbaijan’s defence ministry has said, according to an Anadolu Agency report.
The ministry statement added that 130 tanks and armoured vehicles, more than 200 artillery and missile systems, approximately 25 air defence systems, six command and observation zones, five ammunition depots, 50 anti-tank guns and 55 cars were also destroyed.
Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I am Usaid Siddiqui in Doha, Qatar.
You can read the updates from September 29 here.