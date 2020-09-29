Live
News

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via AP]
The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via AP]
29 Sep 2020
  • Armenia and Azerbaijan forces pounded each other with rockets and artillery in a new round of the decades-old conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
  • The fierce fighting, which continued for a third day on Tuesday, has killed dozens of soldiers and at least 11 civilians so far.
  • The UN and the international community have called for an immediate ceasefire and a negotiated settlement.

Here are the latest updates:

08:50 GMT – Merkel urges ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Karabakh fighting

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for an “immediate” end to the fighting in the region of Nagorny Karabakh in phone calls with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, her spokesman said.

“The chancellor urgently called for an immediate ceasefire and a return to the negotiating table,” Steffen Seibert said.

Merkel spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday and with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday, he added.

08:45 GMT – Ten Azeri civilians killed since start of fighting: Ifax cites Azeri president

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said that 10 Azeri civilians had been killed since fighting with Armenian forces began on Sunday over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Interfax news agency reported.

Armenian and Azeri forces have accused each other of firing at border positions and civilian settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, in some of the worst fighting since the 1990s.

08:40 GMT – Azerbaijan’s SOCAR says its oil infrastructure guarded by army

Azeri state energy company SOCAR has said that the country’s oil infrastructure was being guarded by the army amid fighting with ethnic Armenian forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Interfax news agency reported.

08:10 GMT – Azeri forces fire at Armenian military unit far from Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia

Azeri armed forces opened fire on an Armenian military unit in the border town of Vardenis, and miles away from the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region which has been the focus of clashes in the past few days, the Armenian defence ministry said.

A civilian bus caught fire after being hit by an Azeri unmanned drone, it said in a statement.

Separately, Armenia denied an earlier report by Azerbaijan’s defence ministry that the Armenian army had shelled the Dashkesan region on the border between the two countries

06:15 GMT – Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues for the third day

Armenian and Azeri forces have deployed heavy artillery in the latest fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, both sides said.

The Azeri defence ministry said the opposing forces attempted to recover lost ground by launching counter-attacks towards Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Agdere and Terter and that there was fighting around Fizuli city on Tuesday morning and the Armenian army shelled the Dashkesan region on the border between the two countries, miles away from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia denied shelling Dashkesan, but reported fighting throughout the night and said that Nagorno-Karabakh’s army repelled attacks from several directions along the line of contact.

05:30 GMT – 53 troops killed in clashes with Azeri forces: Nagorno-Karabakh

Nagorno-Karabakh said 53 of its soldiers had been killed in fighting with Azeri forces.

It also said it had recovered some lost territory on Sunday, but its leader later said neither the Azeri army nor the Armenian military captured any tactical positions during the fighting on Monday.

He said the Azeri army had started a significant attack towards Matagis and Talish.

05:25 GMT – OIC condemns Armenian ‘aggression’ against Azerbaijan

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned Armenia’s “aggression” against Azerbaijan and called for a political solution to the conflict between the two countries.

Renewing its solidarity with Azerbaijan, the organisation said it was deeply concerned and was monitoring several of Armenia’s attacks on its eastern neighbour and “violating the ceasefire and leaving behind civilian casualties”.

“It [OIC] calls for the full and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied Azeri territories and for dialogue to reach a political solution to the conflict between the two countries based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders,” the OIC statement said.

You can read the updates from September 28 here.

Related

More from News

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Australia sends troops to help contain coronavirus on cargo ship

Port Hedland, located on the coast of Western Australia, is one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports [File: David Gray/Reuters]

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]
Most Read

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]

‘Agonising milestone’: One million people dead from COVID-19

The death toll is likely to rise further as the outbreak continues to accelerate in many countries [Orlando Sierra/AFP] (AFP)

Japan issues suicide warning after death of Miss Sherlock actress

Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]