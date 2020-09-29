Amnesty to halt work in India after its ‘account frozen’

Rights body says it shut its operations due to a continuing gov’t crackdown over the last two years and freeze of its bank accounts.

Amnesty International India says it is halting work in India due to an “incessant witch hunt” by India’s Hindu nationalist government.

The rights group said the bank account of its India office has been frozen by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, forcing it to let go of staff and pause campaign and research work in the South Asian nation.

“The continuing crackdown on Amnesty International India over the last two years and the complete freezing of bank accounts is not accidental,” said Avinash Kumar, Executive Director of Amnesty International India, in a statement on Tuesday.

“The constant harassment by government agencies including the Enforcement Directorate is a result of our unequivocal calls for transparency in the government, more recently for accountability of the Delhi police and the Government of India regarding the grave human rights violations in Delhi riots and Jammu & Kashmir.

“For a movement that has done nothing but raise its voices against injustice, this latest attack is akin to freezing dissent.”

The Indian government has not commented on the allegations.

Al Jazeera tried to contact several spokespersons from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but did not receive response by the time of publication.

