Live
News

France backs Saad Hariri’s proposal to end political deadlock

France, which has backed Hariri's idea to end a political deadlock, had said Lebanon risked collapse if politicians did not form a cabinet quickly [File: Reuters]
France, which has backed Hariri's idea to end a political deadlock, had said Lebanon risked collapse if politicians did not form a cabinet quickly [File: Reuters]
23 Sep 2020

France has backed a proposal made by Saad Hariri, Lebanon’s former prime minister, to end a deadlock preventing the formation of a cabinet to lead the nation out of its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Paris has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a government quickly but the process hit a logjam over a demand by Lebanon’s two main Shia parties that they name several ministers, including the finance minister.

Hariri proposed in a statement on Tuesday that prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib, a Sunni Muslim under Lebanon’s system of power-sharing, name an “independent” Shia candidate to the finance portfolio.

Lebanon’s problems were compounded by a devastating explosion on August 4 at Beirut port. Subsequent fires in and around the area and Tuesday’s blast in south Lebanon have further rattled the nation.

It was not immediately clear whether the two main Shia groups, Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal Movement, would back Hariri’s idea. Pro-Hezbollah newspaper Al-Akhbar was critical of the proposal.

A Shia Muslim politician picked by the Amal chief has run the finance ministry for years. Adib aimed to shake up ministerial posts.

The French Foreign Ministry welcomed on Wednesday the “courageous declaration” by Hariri. “This declaration represents an opening and all parties should understand its importance so that a government of mission can now be established,” it said.

President Michel Aoun, a Christian allied to Hezbollah, said on Monday Lebanon was going “to hell” if it could not form a government to tackle the crisis that has paralysed the banks, sent Lebanon’s pound into freefall and plunged many into poverty.

Hariri, traditionally aligned to the Gulf Arab states, said his idea was to name “a finance minister from the Shia party, who would be independent” but added this did not mean he accepted that the post should always be held by a member of Shia political parties.

France had said on Tuesday Lebanon risked collapse if politicians did not form a cabinet quickly after they missed a mid-September deadline agreed with Paris.

“At this decisive moment in Lebanese history, Lebanese political forces are faced with a choice between recovery and collapse of the country. It is a heavy responsibility towards the Lebanese,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily briefing.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Bilkis: Anti-CAA protester among TIME’s most influential people

Bilkis became the face of an all-female led protest against a controversial citizenship law [File: Yawar Nazir/ Getty Images]

Alexey Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days

Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny walks down stairs at Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, in this image obtained from social media on September 19, 2020 [Courtesy of Instagram @NAVALNY/Social Media via Reuters]

Asian battery makers zapped by Tesla’s plans to slash costs

Tesla aims to halve the cost of its batteries, the most expensive component of electric vehicles [File: Amanda Voisard/Reuters]

Some freed Taliban returned to battlefield: Top Afghan official

Abdullah said discussions with the Taliban in Qatar so far have been positive [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
Most Read

Duterte invokes court ruling against China in UN address

In his more than four years in office, it was the first time that Duterte addressed the UN body, which marks its 75th anniversary this year [Manuel Elias/UN via AFP]

Malaysia’s Anwar claims ‘strong majority’ to form new government

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says he has enough support from MPs to form a government [Lim Huey Teng/Reuters] (Reuters)

Iran sends message of resistance to US at UNGA

Hassan Rouhani slammed the US for turning its back on the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers [Office of the Iranian Presidency via AP]

Why Indian farmers are protesting against new farm bills

Farmers shout slogans and burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab [Narinder Nanu/AFP] (AFP)