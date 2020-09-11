Live
News|Media

Australia confirms raid on China media, says acted on evidence

Trade minister says authorities were acting on evidence in relation to an investigation into foreign interference.

Diplomatic relations between Australia and China have deteriorated in recent months [File: Kelly Barnes/EPA]
Diplomatic relations between Australia and China have deteriorated in recent months [File: Kelly Barnes/EPA]
11 Sep 2020

Australia confirmed a raid on four journalists for China’s state media and said security agencies were acting on evidence related to a foreign interference investigation in the June incident.

The raid was revealed by China’s foreign ministry this week, after two Australian journalists left China following questioning by Chinese police. The two sought diplomatic protection after the authorities turned up at their homes in Beijing and Shanghai. 

Relations between Australia and top trading partner China have deteriorated since Canberra called for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, angering Beijing. China has responded with trade reprisals on products including wine, while Australia has toughened national security tests for foreign investment.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said Australian security agencies had acted according to the law.

“We appropriately respond in relation to any foreign interference concerns that are raised in Australia,” he told the ABC News Breakfast television programme, when asked about the incident.

“We do it purely in relation to the evidence,” he added.

Australian citizen and television anchor Cheng Lei, who worked for China’s state television CGTN and has been detained by authorities in China, in a still image taken from undated footage produced by Australia Global Alumni – Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade [Courtesy of Australia Global Alumni – Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade/via Reuters]

ABC reported separately that the raids on the Chinese journalists in Australia were linked to an investigation into an alleged plot by the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate the parliament of New South Wales, the country’s most populous state.

Birmingham denied suggestions the June raid had provoked retaliation from Beijing, which saw exit bans placed on journalists from the Australian Broadcasting Corp and the Australian Financial Review newspaper in China last week, and the pair seeking consular protection.

China has accused the Australian embassy of obstructing law enforcement when it sheltered the two journalists, Bill Birtles and Michael Smith. Last month, Cheng Lei, an Australian working as a business anchor for Chinese state television, was detained by the Chinese authorities in relation to alleged national security concerns.

Birmingham denied any interference in the cases of Birtles and Smith and said Australian embassy officials had respected China’s processes to negotiate an outcome.

“The embassy engaged diligently to ensure the safety of the two individuals concerned, but they also engaged cooperatively with Chinese officials to ensure the resolution of the matter, which included the opportunity for Chinese authorities to interview the individuals concerned,” he told ABC radio.

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies
More from News

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Australia sends troops to help contain coronavirus on cargo ship

Port Hedland, located on the coast of Western Australia, is one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports [File: David Gray/Reuters]
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]