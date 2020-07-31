Live
35
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

A delay in US 2020 election results does not mean fraud: Experts

With widespread mail-in voting expected, concerns have grown over how Trump would respond to any delay in results.

Mail-in voting is expected to be widespread in November's election, which could lead to delays in results [File: Matt Rourke/The Associated Press]
Mail-in voting is expected to be widespread in November's election, which could lead to delays in results [File: Matt Rourke/The Associated Press]
31 Jul 2020

A shift to mail-in voting is increasing the chances that Americans will not know the winner of November’s presidential race on election night. But that does not mean the results will be flawed or fraudulent, as President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday.

Trump, seeking to already undermine the results of an election he could lose, demanded the winner of the November 3 contest be known that night. 

“I don’t want to be waiting around for weeks and months and literally, potentially if you really did it right, years, because you’ll never know,” Trump told reporters. 

The president has repeatedly raised unsubstantiated fears of fraud involving mail-in voting, which is expected to be more widely used in the November election out of concern for safety given the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, as national and battleground state polls suggest Trump in political peril in his race against Democrat Joe Biden, he went even further, floating the idea of delaying the election until it could be conducted in person. 

The prospect of a delayed election was rejected by fellow Republicans. Shifting Election Day is also virtually impossible for Trump on his own: The date, the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year, is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change.

What is more likely to be delayed is the result. State election officials in some key battleground states have warned it might take days to count the votes given what they expect will be a surge of ballots sent by mail. In an election as close as 2016′s, a delayed tally in key states could keep news organisations from calling a winner.

“It may be several days before we know the outcome of the election,” Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s Democratic secretary of state, said in May. “We have to prepare for that now and accept that reality.”

Concerns over delay

Delayed results are common in a few states where elections are already conducted largely by mail. But a presidential election has not been left in limbo since 2000, when ballot irregularities in Florida led to weeks of chaos and court fights.

For some election experts and Democrats, the prospect of similar uncertainty is especially worrisome this year, given Trump’s frequent declarations that mail-in voting is fraudulent and a “threat” to his re-election. The president has also refused to commit to accepting the results of the election, saying it is too soon to make an ironclad guarantee. 

Biden said he thinks Trump may use his office to intervene and predicted earlier this summer the president might try to delay the contest: “Mark my words, I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.” 

As voters look for a safer alternative to in-person voting, election officials from both parties have promoted mail-in and absentee voting options. Requests for mail ballots have surged in the primaries. Many states expect to be scrambling to process millions more in November. 

While each state runs its own process, those mail ballots can take longer to count.

In some states, the ballots can be accepted several days after Election Day, as long as they are postmarked before polls closed. And while some states count the ballots as they come in, others – notably the critical battlegrounds of Michigan and Pennsylvania – have laws that forbid processing mail ballots until Election Day, guaranteeing the count will extend well past that night.

That does not mean The Associated Press news agency and other news organisations will not call a winner. The AP news agency regularly calls races before the official vote count is complete, using models based on partial results, past races and extensive polling.

But in particularly tight contests, the AP and other news organisations may hold off on declaring a winner. That could lead to a national roller coaster ride as the votes are counted. 

In Arizona in 2018, for example, Republican Martha McSally was narrowly winning the initial tally of in-person votes and mail ballots that had arrived days before Election Day. More than a week later, after election officials were able to tally all the mail votes that arrived on Election Day, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema won the senatorial race by more than 2 percentage points. 

Arizona has since changed its procedures to try to speed up the vote count.

Source : AP
More from News

Trump’s tax manoeuvres do not change his billionaire status

President Donald Trump did not pay any income tax for years, and paid just $750 in taxes the year he became president, but that alone does not mean his businesses are in crisis [File: Bloomberg]

Efforts to unify soldiers in South Sudan ‘stuck’: UN envoy

Delegates pose for a photograph during the signing of a peace agreement between Sudan's power-sharing government and five key rebel groups in Juba, South Sudan [File: Samir Bol/Reuters]

US consumer confidence rebounds, biggest leap in 17 years

The Conference Board reported its index of consumer confidence surged 15.5 points from August to a reading of 101.8 in September - the sharpest rise in 17 years. [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

US Supreme Court nominee Barrett tied to People of Praise: Report

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, at the Capitol [Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP Photo]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Trump, Biden to face off in first debate: US election live news

The stage awaits the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

‘Savvy player’: Kuwait’s emir praised after death at 91

Sheikh Sabah served as Kuwait's emir since January 2006 [Bandar Algaloud/Reuters]

India races to build border roads, bridges to match China

The road will link up with an 8.8km tunnel that Indian PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate in coming weeks [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]