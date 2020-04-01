How did 100 million Americans become non-voters?

In the United States, more than 100 million eligible voters sit out every election, putting the country almost dead last in voter turnout rates compared with other developed countries.

Out of 250 million eligible voters, slightly more than half (about 140 million) actually show up on ballot day.

What does that mean for representative government?

One of the most obvious implications is that US presidents rule with less than 30 percent of the population having actively chosen them.

Join Steve Clemons in a conversation on the reasons behind this American phenomenon, and the people trying to "get out the vote".

Guests:

Evette Alexander - Director of the 100 Million Project at the Knight Foundation

Ted Johnson - Senior fellow at the Brennan Center

Kellen Edmonson - Field director of HeadCount

