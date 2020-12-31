China grants approval for its first COVID vaccine: Live

The vaccine, with 79-percent efficacy, was developed by state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm.

China’s health regulator has granted “conditional” approval for a COVID vaccine 12 months after the virus was first detected in the city of Wuhan. The vaccine, which has 79-percent efficacy, was developed by state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm.

The US has logged its highest-ever daily COVID death toll as the world prepares to turn the page on a grim year defined by the pandemic.

New Year’s Eve marks one year since the WHO first mentioned a mysterious pneumonia in China later identified as COVID-19, which went on in 2020 to kill more than 1.79 million people and devastate the global economy in unprecedented ways.

International efforts helped develop vaccines in record time. On Wednesday the UK approved a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and drug firm AstraZeneca, making it the third to win approval in the Western world, after the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Separately, pandemic restrictions are muting New Year celebrations for billions of people eager to bid virus-ridden 2020 farewell.

From Sydney to Rome, firework displays, pyre burnings and live performances will be watched online or on television – if they have not been cancelled altogether.

Here are the latest updates:

20 mins ago (09:36 GMT)

UK military ready to deliver 100,000 vaccine doses a day

The United Kingdom’s armed forces could administer 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine a day if required, helping immunise millions of vulnerable people before the spring, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

Wallace said he had already authorised 130 military planners and personnel to work with the health service on ramping up the vaccine rollout, and more staff could be used to administer the vaccine itself.

28 mins ago (09:28 GMT)

The US detects cases of coronavirus variant in Colorado and California

The US states of Colorado and California have recorded what is reportedly America’s first cases of the particularly infectious coronavirus variant that emerged recently in the UK.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said mandatory constraints on social gatherings and business activities would almost certainly be renewed for at least three more weeks in Southern California – encompassing the state’s biggest metropolitan areas – and its agricultural heartland, the San Joaquin Valley.

The US has recorded more than 19 million infections and 333,000 deaths since the pandemic began. Daily cases are running at more than 180,000 nationwide, with nearly 2,200 Americans dying every 24 hours during the past week.

36 mins ago (09:20 GMT)

Singapore begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Singapore has started vaccinating healthcare workers with Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, kicking off one of Asia’s first inoculation programmes against a pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million people globally.

Sarah Lim, a 46-year-old nurse, and 43-year-old infectious diseases doctor Kalisvar Marimuthu were among the more than 30 staff at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases who were vaccinated on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

They will return for the second dose of the vaccine on January 20.

2 hours ago (07:39 GMT)

China grants ‘conditional’ approval to its first COVID vaccine

China has granted “conditional” market approval to a Sinopharm vaccine with a reported 79-percent efficacy, health authorities said on Thursday, a major stride towards inoculating the world’s largest population.

The Sinopharm jab, which surged ahead of a raft of Chinese competitors during phase-three trials, has an efficacy rate lower than rival jabs developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – with 95 and 94 percent rates respectively.

About 4.5 million doses of largely unproven emergency vaccines made domestically have already been given to health workers and other workers destined for overseas jobs, according to authorities.

34 mins ago (09:22 GMT)

China confirms first case of UK coronavirus variant

China has confirmed its first case of a new coronavirus, potentially faster-spreading, variant that was recently detected in Britain, health officials said.

The new strain prompted travel restrictions on the UK by more than 50 countries – including China. The first patient in China with the new variant is a 23-year-old woman from Shanghai who arrived from Britain on December 14, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control said in a research note published on Wednesday.

She showed mild symptoms and was hospitalised on arrival. Health experts conducted a genetic sequencing of her test samples on December 24 “due to travel history from the UK and abnormalities in nucleic acid test results”, the China CDC said.

Record COVID cases in Tokyo, heavy snow curtail New Year celebrations in Japan

New coronavirus infections in Tokyo have hit a record high of more than 1,300, raising fears of an explosion in cases, local media reported, and New Year’s Eve celebrations were curtailed as the country battles a third wave of the pandemic.

Many flights were also cancelled as heavy snowfall hit several areas of Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged people to celebrate the New Year quietly and avoid non-essential outings amid the twin crises.

Year-end shoppers wearing protective face masks are seen at a shopping and amusement district, amid the COVID outbreak, in Tokyo [Issei Kato/Reuters] 3 hours ago (07:12 GMT)

South Africa reports one-day record of nearly 18,0000 COVID cases

South Africa has reported a record 17,710 one-day increase in coronavirus infections, surpassing the previous high of about 14,500 several days ago.

“As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified is 1,039,161 with 17,710 (positivity rate 33 percent) cases identified since the last report,” the health ministry said in a statement. “The positivity rate, being an indicator of the rapidity of spread, remains of major concern,” the ministry said.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people testing positive of total people tested.

3 hours ago (07:13 GMT)

Indonesia receives 1.8 million more doses of Sinovac COVID vaccine

Indonesia has received its second batch of coronavirus vaccines from Chinese company Sinovac, the country’s foreign and health ministers said, as the world’s fourth-most populous country prepares a mass inoculation programme expected to take more than a year to complete.

The government took delivery of 1.8 million doses of the Chinese vaccine, adding to the 1.2 million it received on December 6, and aims to vaccinate its population of 267 million people for free, starting with front-line health workers.

In total, Indonesia has secured 329 million vaccine doses, including about 125 million from Sinovac, 50 million from Novavax and 54 million from the global vaccine programme COVAX.

3 hours ago (07:14 GMT)

Philippine islands self-isolate after new COVID variant found in Malaysia

The islands making up a province in the southern Philippines will seal themselves off for an initial two weeks from Monday to keep out a new COVID variant found in nearby Malaysia, its governor said.

Sulu, home to more than 900,000 people, currently has just two known active cases of the coronavirus, from 242 recorded to date in the country, of which 12 were deaths.

“This is for securing our shores from the reported COVID-19 strain in Sabah, Malaysia, considering we are so near,” Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan told ANC news channel on Thursday.

A woman undergoes a swab test amid the COVID pandemic at a testing station in Makati City [File: Reuters/Lisa Marie David]