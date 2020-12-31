Live
Economy|Retail
Bloomberg

Uncomfortable: US consumer comfort index tumbles amid COVID surge

Americans’ assessments of the national economy, buying climate and their personal finances all worsened.

Americans’ pessimism about the economy and their financial situation continued as lawmakers dragged their feet on another fresh round of stimulus [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]
Americans’ pessimism about the economy and their financial situation continued as lawmakers dragged their feet on another fresh round of stimulus [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]
By 
Julia Fanzeres
Bloomberg
31 Dec 2020

A gauge of U.S. consumer sentiment dropped last week to a four-month low as Americans grew more pessimistic about the state of the national economy and the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

The Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index fell 2.4 points in the week that included Christmas to 44.6, the lowest since the period ended Aug. 23, data released Thursday showed. The sentiment measure is now only a third of the way back from its pre-pandemic level.

Americans’ assessments of the national economy, buying climate and their personal finances all worsened. The report comes against a backdrop of surging Covid-19 cases and renewed lockdown restrictions.

Americans’ pessimism about the economy and their financial situation continued as lawmakers dragged their feet on another fresh round of stimulus. A $900 billion pandemic-relief bill, passed by Congress on Dec. 21, wasn’t signed into law by President Donald Trump until Dec. 27.

Matching its low since early July, the sentiment index for the national economy fell by 3 points to 34, the third straight weekly decline. The gauge has fallen 6.5 points in the last two weeks, the most since April and reflecting pessimism among Republicans.

The measure of attitudes about personal finances fell to a four-month low of 58.8 from 61.2. Views of the buying climate also deteriorated last week.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

US jobless claims unexpectedly edge downward for second week

People wait in their vehicles at a food distribution centre organised by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in West Covina, California, where elevated jobless numbers signal a long recovery for the US labour market [File: Bing Guan/Reuters]

Xi hails China’s progress during pandemic in New Year’s address

Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech came as the government orders additional measures to prevent a COVID-19 resurgence, including discouraging Lunar New Year travel [File: Noel Celis/AFP]

Good as gold: Precious metal primed for best year in a decade

Unprecedented stimulus measures and low interest rates to cushion economies from the impact of the pandemic this year have benefitted gold, as it is seen as a hedge against inflation [File: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]

Party like it’s 2020: US braced for quiet New Year’s Eve

Restaurants and bars will largely miss out on what should be one of the most lucrative nights of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic [File: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images]
Most Read

Trump faces resistance from post-presidency Florida neighbours

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2019 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]

Iran implicates UK firm, US base in Germany in Soleimani killing

Iran signals stepping up legal efforts on accountability for slain general before his death anniversary [File: Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]

Brexit: Boris Johnson’s father seeks French citizenship

Stanley Johnson has expressed support for his son leading the UK out of the EU, despite having voted in favour of remaining in the bloc [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]