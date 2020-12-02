Live
Nigeria police rescue 10 people after ‘baby factory’ raid

Rescued women told police the owner hired men to impregnate them and then sell the newborns for profit.

Illegal facilities parading as private medical clinics often house pregnant women and offer their babies for sale [File: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]
Police in Nigeria have rescued 10 people, including four children, four pregnant women and two other women from an illegal maternity home, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out at the so-called “baby factory” in the Mowe area of the southwestern Ogun state on Tuesday.

“Acting on a tip-off, our men stormed the illegal maternity home and rescued 10 people, including four kids and six women, four of whom are pregnant,” police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi told AFP news agency.

He said the women told police that the owner hired men to impregnate them and then sell the newborns for profit.

The “factories” are usually small illegal facilities parading as private medical clinics that house pregnant women and offer their babies for sale.

In some cases, young women have been held against their will and raped before their babies are sold on the black market.

Oyeyemi said two suspects, a physically-challenged man and the daughter of the owner of the clinic, were arrested.

“The operator of the centre is on the run but we are intensifying efforts to arrest her and bring her to justice,” he said.

Oyeyemi said the operator had been previously arrested for the same offence.

“She had been standing trial for human trafficking after her arrest early this year but she was on bail when she went back to her usual business.”

Police raids on illegal maternity units are relatively common in Nigeria, especially in the south.

Source : AFP
