Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

More Brazilians sceptical of COVID-19 vaccine: Poll

Datafolha poll shows 22 percent of Brazilians say they won’t take any COVID-19 vaccine, up from nine percent in August.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in November that he would not take a COVID-19 vaccine [File: Eraldo Peres/AP]
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in November that he would not take a COVID-19 vaccine [File: Eraldo Peres/AP]
12 Dec 2020

Scepticism towards a COVID-19 vaccine has increased in Brazil during the past months, a new poll showed on Saturday, as the country continues to grapple with high infection and death rates linked to the virus.

The Datafolha polling institute’s survey found that 22 percent of Brazilians said they would be unwilling to take any COVID-19 vaccine, up from 9 percent in August.

The survey also found that 73 percent of respondents planned to take a shot and 5 percent said they did not know if they would. Those figures were at 89 percent and 3 percent in August, respectively.

President Jair Bolsonaro has expressed doubt and opposition to using an inoculant to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

Brazil has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, with more than 6.8 million infections since the pandemic began. More than 180,000 people have died, as well – the second-highest death count globally after the United States.

Bolsonaro has been one of the most prominent sceptics of COVID-19 among world leaders, repeatedly downplaying the virus’s severity, criticising lockdowns and touting unproven remedies.

In November, he said he would not take any COVID-19 vaccine that became available, while adding that it was his “right” to refuse.

Bolsonaro specifically expressed scepticism about the inoculant being developed by China’s Sinovac and produced in conjunction with the Sao Paulo state government’s Butantan Institute.

According to the Datafolha poll, only 47 percent of respondents said they would take a vaccine made in China, while 50 percent said they would not take it. Three percent said they were undecided.

The data also showed a correlation between rejecting a vaccine and trust in Bolsonaro.

Thirty-three percent of people who said they always trust Bolsonaro also said they are unwilling to take the shot, compared with 16 percent who said they never trust him and are also unwilling to take a shot.

Meanwhile, health experts recently decried Bolsonaro’s apparent attempts to assert control over the country’s independent health regulators, Anvisa, which they worry could politicise the approval of a vaccine.

On November 12, Bolsonaro nominated a retired soldier with no background in medicine or vaccine development, Jorge Luiz Kormann, to take one of Anvisa’s five director posts.

Kormann would lead a unit responsible for greenlighting vaccines.

If the Senate confirmed Kormann, Bolsonaro’s allies would occupy three of the health regulator’s five seats, giving them a majority in all agency decisions.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Why did President Erdogan’s poem infuriate Iranians?

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani hold a joint news conference after a meeting in Ankara, Turkey [File: Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Niger holds city, regional polls 2 weeks before presidential vote

Niger presidential candidate Bazoum Mohamed casts his ballot in regional and municipal elections in the capital, Niamey [Souleymane Ag Anara/AFP]

Sudan PM visits Ethiopia as Tigrayan refugees surpass 50,000

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray conflict receive food at the Border Reception Centre in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]

Chinese capsule with 2kg of moon rocks begins journey to Earth

A patch for the China Lunar Exploration Program is displayed on the uniform of a worker at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in southern China's Hainan province [File: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
Most Read

Indigo: The story of India’s ‘blue gold’

A labourer works in an indigo processing tank where water is oxidised until it turns from greenish to blue [Bala Natrajan/Al Jazeera]

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire breached with fighting under way

Azeri service members take part in a parade to mark victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Baku [File: Aziz Karimov/Reuters]

Survivors recount horrific details of Mai Kadra massacre

Survivors of the Mai Kadra massacre being treated at the Gondar University Hospital, in the city of Gondar. [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Trump election lawsuit ‘smacks of racism’, Wisconsin judge says

Election workers check ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential election votes [File: Nam Y Huh/AP]