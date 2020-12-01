Live
News|Fethullah Gulen

Turkey to detain 82 military officers over alleged Gulen links

Detentions part of the latest operation against suspected backers of US-based preacher accused of a 2016 failed coup bid.

Operations targeting Gulen's suspected network have continued in Turkey under a four-year-old crackdown [File: Reuters]
Operations targeting Gulen's suspected network have continued in Turkey under a four-year-old crackdown [File: Reuters]
1 Dec 2020

Turkey has ordered the detention of 82 military personnel in an operation targeting suspected supporters of a Muslim preacher who Ankara accuses of masterminding a failed coup in 2016, according to state-owned Anadolu news agency.

Operations targeting the network of United States-based religious leader and businessman Fethullah Gulen have continued under a four-year-long crackdown since the attempted coup in July 2016 to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Gulen denies involvement in the attempt, in which some 250 people were killed, excluding the putschists. A former ally of Erdogan, he has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999.

Tuesday’s operation was spread over 39 provinces and 63 people have already been arrested, Anadolu said. Seventy of the suspects were on active duty.

The detentions were ordered by the chief prosecutor in the western coastal province of Izmir, Anadolu said, adding that it also took steps to sack 848 military personnel, including high-ranking officers, over links to the network.

Since the coup attempt, tens of thousands of people have been arrested pending trial while thousands of civil servants, military personnel and others have been sacked or suspended.

Coup leaders sentenced

Last week, a Turkish court sentenced leaders of the attempted coup to life in jail, convicting hundreds of army officers, pilots and civilians.

Erdogan has for years accused Gulen’s supporters of establishing a “parallel state” following its own agenda by infiltrating the police, judiciary, military and other state institutions.

Turkey has been condemned by its Western allies and rights groups over the crackdown, purges and erosion of judicial independence following the coup bid.

Critics accuse the government of using the incident as a pretext to silence opposition in the country.

The government says the purges and arrests are in line with the rule of law and aim to remove Gulen’s supporters from state institutions and other parts of society.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Australian telescope maps 3 million galaxies in just 300 hours

Dishes from the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder are seen at Murchison, Western Australia in this October 5, 2012 photo [File: Rebekah Kebede/Reuters]

Nepal’s female soldiers break taboos to tackle COVID crisis

The female soldiers are being deployed for the first time as the nation tries to manage the number of bodies of COVID-19 victims [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]

China recovery boosts Asian factories, but trouble seen ahead

Strong consumer demand is helping Chinese manufacturers recover to nearly pre-pandemic levels [File: Aly Song/Reuters]

Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan tests positive for COVID-19

Anies Baswedan shows a chart during an interview at his office amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 17, 2020 [File: Yuddy Cahya Budiman/ Reuters]
Most Read

China refuses to apologise over gruesome Australia soldier post

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying defended her colleague over the controversial post and attacked Australia [Thomas Peter/Reuters]

Old and young, Chinese vent anger at move to raise retirement age

China's retirement ages are far below the global average for men and women, according to analysis by insurer Allianz [File: China Daily via Reuters]

Iranian official accuses Israel of killing Fakhrizadeh remotely

Soldiers carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the funeral ceremony in Tehran [WANA via Reuters]

Saudi Arabia allows Israeli commercial planes to use its airspace

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets senior White House adviser Jared Kushner in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in September 2020 [File: Saudi Press Agency via AP Photo]