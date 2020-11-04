Six non-US election stories you may have missed

From a crisis in Ethiopia to the US quitting a key climate deal, other important events are taking place amid the election.

The US presidential race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden continues to dominate the news.

But other important things are happening.

Here are six stories you might have missed:

Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray

Ethiopia’s government has declared a state of emergency in the northern Tigray region after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused the opposition-led local government of attacking federal troops and trying to “loot” military assets. Read more here.

Indian police arrest right-wing TV presenter in suicide case

Indian police said they have arrested a firebrand television news anchor and charged him with abetment to suicide in connection with the 2018 deaths of an interior designer and his mother. Read more here.

US, world’s second-largest greenhouse gas emitter, quits Paris climate deal

The United States has formally exited the Paris Agreement, fulfilling an old promise by President Donald Trump to withdraw the world’s second-largest greenhouse gas emitter from the global pact to fight climate change. Read more here.

Rescuers carry four-year-old Ayda Gezgin out from a collapsed building as operations take place on-site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea [Reuters]

Turkey quake toll rises to 116 as rescuers conclude searches

The death toll in last week’s Aegean Sea earthquake has risen to 116 as rescuers in the Turkish resort city of Izmir finished searching buildings that collapsed in the quake. Read more here.

Saudi Arabia to remove key restrictions on foreign workers

Saudi Arabia will ease foreign workers’ contractual restrictions, including the freedom to change jobs, the kingdom’s deputy minister for human resources has said. Read more here.

And finally, a ‘good news’ story: ‘Surviving torture in a Syrian prison made me who I am today’

Omar Alshogre writes for us about his journey from Syria’s notorious Branch 215 prison to the US’s Georgetown University.

“Suppressing political opponents through force and torture is what dictators do. Today, for merely calling for their freedom, more than 100,000 civilians are suffering in Syria’s detention centres. I used to be one of them when I was still just a child.”

Read more here.