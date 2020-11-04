Six non-US election stories you may have missed

All eyes on key battleground states as both candidates maintain paths to winning race to the White House.
From a crisis in Ethiopia to the US quitting a key climate deal, other important events are taking place amid the election.
The US presidential race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden continues to dominate the news.
But other important things are happening.
Here are six stories you might have missed:
Ethiopia’s government has declared a state of emergency in the northern Tigray region after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused the opposition-led local government of attacking federal troops and trying to “loot” military assets. Read more here.
Indian police said they have arrested a firebrand television news anchor and charged him with abetment to suicide in connection with the 2018 deaths of an interior designer and his mother. Read more here.
The United States has formally exited the Paris Agreement, fulfilling an old promise by President Donald Trump to withdraw the world’s second-largest greenhouse gas emitter from the global pact to fight climate change. Read more here.
The death toll in last week’s Aegean Sea earthquake has risen to 116 as rescuers in the Turkish resort city of Izmir finished searching buildings that collapsed in the quake. Read more here.
Saudi Arabia will ease foreign workers’ contractual restrictions, including the freedom to change jobs, the kingdom’s deputy minister for human resources has said. Read more here.
Omar Alshogre writes for us about his journey from Syria’s notorious Branch 215 prison to the US’s Georgetown University.
“Suppressing political opponents through force and torture is what dictators do. Today, for merely calling for their freedom, more than 100,000 civilians are suffering in Syria’s detention centres. I used to be one of them when I was still just a child.”
Read more here.