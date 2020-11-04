Live
News|Media

Indian police arrest TV presenter in suicide case

Mumbai police press charges against Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami linked to the deaths of an interior designer and his mother in 2018.

Goswami is known for aggressively backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his nationalist policies during his nightly shows [File: Peter Hutchison/AFP]
Goswami is known for aggressively backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his nationalist policies during his nightly shows [File: Peter Hutchison/AFP]
4 Nov 2020

Indian police said they have arrested a firebrand television news anchor and charged him with abetment to suicide in connection with the 2018 deaths of an interior designer and the designer’s mother.

Senior Mumbai police officer Sanjay Mohite on Wednesday said the charges against Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami are linked to the deaths of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother, which police determined to be suicide.

A suicide note found by the police and said to have been written by Naik said he took his life because Goswami and two others owed him a large sum of money and refused to pay it back.

Goswami has denied the allegations.

Goswami is known for aggressively backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his nationalist policies during his nightly shows, often shouting down opponents. Critics have accused Republic TV of pandering to Modi’s agenda at a time when other media channels say press freedom is under threat.

Republic TV in a statement called Goswami’s arrest a “black day of India’s democracy” and alleged he was physically assaulted by the police. His channel showed a video of Goswami being forced into a police van by the officers outside his residence in Mumbai.

Multiple senior leaders of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were quick to condemn Goswami’s arrest.

“Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy,” tweeted India’s powerful Home Minister Amit Shah. “This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED.”

Railway minister Piyush Goyal called his arrest a “fascist move” and “a sign of undeclared emergency”.

Last month, Mumbai police also accused Republic TV of rigging the rating system, a major factor in what a channel can charge advertisers [File: Peter Hutchison/AFP]
“We must all stand up against this attack on India’s democracy,” Goyal tweeted.

Another senior minister from the governing party, Smriti Irani, tweeted: “You may not like him, you may not approve of him, you may despise his very existence but if you stay silent you support suppression.”

The Editors Guild of India, which represents the country’s newspapers, condemned Goswami’s arrest. In a statement, it called upon authorities to “ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media”.

Goswami is not new to controversies.

He has been charged in two other cases with inciting communal tensions and promoting hatred between religious groups. He has denied these charges.

In October, Mumbai police also accused Republic TV of rigging the rating system, a major factor in what a channel can charge advertisers. Goswami and his channel have denied the allegations.

Over the last few months, he has run wall-to-wall coverage against the Mumbai police and accused them of mishandling an investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular actor.

Source : AP

Related

More from News

Biden wins state of Arizona, first Democrat to do so since 1996

People wait in line to cast their vote at a polling station on Election Day in Surprise, Arizona, US, November 3, 2020 [Edgard Garrido/Reuters]

Biden’s dream of a first-round knockout punch dies with Florida

A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a sign during the 2020 US presidential election, at Little Havana neighbourhood in Miami, Florida, US [Marco Bello/Reuters]

Ilhan Omar wins re-election to US House of Representatives

Representative Ilhan Omar was re-elected to a second term in the US Congress [Marilyn Indahl/EPA] (EPA)

Kathmandu, Beijing deny Nepali opposition’s landgrab accusations

Most Read

Trump claims premature victory as vote count continues: Live news

[Getty Images]

Everything you need to know about US elections – in infographics

Projections of how state vote totals will turn out. Map represents the electoral votes of each state [Alia Chughtai/Al Jazeera]

Ethiopian PM Abiy accuses TPLF of camp ‘attack’, vows response

Ahmed, 44, gave no indication of the nature of response but observers have for weeks been warning that a standoff between the government and the TPLF could spill over into violence [File: Michael Tewelde/AFP]

How does the US election work?

Federal, state and local races across the US will be decided on Election Day [File: Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP]