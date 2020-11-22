Live
News|ISIL/ISIS

Deadly ISIL attack north of Baghdad sparks anger

Iraq’s Salahuddin province in mourning after an attack blamed on ISIL fighters killed 10 people, including four civilians.

Attack was not claimed by ISIL but both the mayor and police blamed the group [File: Reuters]
Attack was not claimed by ISIL but both the mayor and police blamed the group [File: Reuters]
22 Nov 2020

Iraq’s Salahuddin province declared three days of mourning on Sunday after a deadly attack blamed on the ISIL (ISIS) armed group, as some criticised the authorities for failing to fight back.

Late Saturday, a roadside bomb hit a civilian car on an open road about 200km (120 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, police and a local official said.

When security forces arrived at the scene, ISIL fighters opened fire on them.

The attack killed at least six Iraqi security officers and four civilians, including one who died of his wounds overnight, according to medics.

[BELOW: Not 2019?]

There was no claim of responsibility by ISIL but both the mayor and police blamed the armed group, which Iraq’s government said it defeated in late 2017.

That victory came after three years of brutal fighting to wrench back the one-third of Iraqi territory that was captured by ISIL in 2014.

Although the fighters no longer hold territory, sleeper cells wage hit-and-run attacks on state infrastructure, particularly in desert areas north of Baghdad.

ISIL also launches attacks on the Iran-backed Hashd al-Shaabi militias, also known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces.

The Hashd al-Shaabi, founded as a loose network of Shia-majority factions, played a crucial role in defeating ISIL alongside the US-led coalition.

‘Repeated failures’

Two weeks ago, 11 people were killed in an ISIL attack on a lookout post in al-Radwaniyah on Baghdad’s outskirts, areas that are predominantly Sunni Muslim.

The attacks have coincided with a new campaign by Iraq’s security forces to arrest fighters in hiding across the country – but some say it has not been enough.

“Iraqi security forces just assured us this area had been cleaned,” wrote Mashaan al-Jaboury, a Sunni MP representing Salahuddin, on Twitter late Saturday.

For Jamal al-Dhari, another Sunni figure, the latest ambush “sheds light on the repeated failures in the fight against terrorism”.

“The government of [Prime Minister] Mustafa al-Kadhimi must seriously put in place a national strategy … and stop being satisfied with ‘investigative committees’,” said Dhari.

Iraqis regularly mock their government for establishing investigative bodies that do not produce results.

The tensions come as the US-led coalition, which helped Iraq fight ISIL starting in 2014, is drawing down its troops.

This year, the US has already shrunk its contribution to the coalition from 5,200 to some 3,000 troops, as other countries reduced their numbers as well.

The US announced last week it would withdraw another 500 soldiers by mid-January. The impact of a US pullout has left many fearing a resurgence of ISIL, as well as the growing influence of Iran in the politically fragile country.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Europe response ‘incomplete’: WHO COVID envoy fears third wave

The coronavirus outbreak in the UK has led to business closures and severe restrictions [File: Simon Dawson//Reuters]

‘Backward in time’: Israeli scientists claim to reverse ageing

35 adults over 64 took part in the study and were given oxygen treatment for 90 minutes a day, five times a week for three months [File: Dan Balilty/AP]

What the US troop withdrawal means for Iraq

US soldiers on a reconnaissance patrol near a coalition outpost in Iraq's Anbar province [File: Susannah George/AP]

Saudi Arabia says it seeks a way to end dispute with Qatar

Prince Faisal said he was confident that Biden's incoming US administration would pursue policies that help regional stability [Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters]
Most Read

Judge dismisses Trump bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification

United States President Donald Trump's allegations of widespread electoral fraud have inflamed his hard-core Republican base [Bastiaan Slabbers/ Reuters]

Oracle billionaire battles COVID on island he purchased

Larry Ellison has donated testing supplies and invested in the island's hospital, while leaders at his company have directed the response in tandem with Lanai's local government [File: Bloomberg]

Erdogan calls on EU for dialogue, says Turkey’s future in Europe

Erdogan says Turkey envisages 'building our future together with Europe' [File: Reuters]

Judge bars Trump appointee from interfering in Voice of America

Voice of America has US-funded digital, broadcast and radio outlets in several countries [Andrew Harnik/AP]