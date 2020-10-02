Live
News|Kim Jong Un

N Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and sister visit flood-hit village

North Korea is re-building after a season of storms and typhoons destroyed thousands of homes.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects sites of reconstruction in Kimhwa County, in this image released by North Korea's Central News Agency on October 1, 2020. [File: KCNA via Reuters]
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects sites of reconstruction in Kimhwa County, in this image released by North Korea's Central News Agency on October 1, 2020. [File: KCNA via Reuters]
2 Oct 2020

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a village flooded in recent typhoons to see recovery efforts, accompanied by his sister in her first public appearance in about two months, state media reported on Friday.

Kim praised the speed of reconstruction work in Kimhwa County in the country’s southeast during the visit with Kim Yo Jong, KCNA said. “This year has been one of unprecedented hardships,” he was quoted as saying in response to the storms that have ravaged the country in recent months.

The younger Kim, considered the de facto second in command, is believed to be in her early 30s and is the leader’s only close relative with a public role in politics. She rose to prominence in March with a series of tirades against South Korea.

Northern summer storms and floods have hit North Korea hard, destroying thousands of homes and raising concerns of a worsening of the country’s chronic food shortages.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Kimhwa County with his sister [KCNA/via Reuters]
While praising the recovery, Kim said he “felt regretful” that the new houses being built in the area were of a “monotonous” design. Kim Yo Jong was seen standing in the background and walking with her brother and the other officials.

Kim’s comments were the latest official criticism in the tightly controlled country.

In recent weeks state media said Pyongyang had discovered “faults” in its efforts to battle COVID-19, and Kim offered a rare apology for North Korea’s killing a South Korean official in waters off the west coast of the peninsula.

On Friday, the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun featured Kim’s tour, showing lines of houses with red roofs and beige and white walls.

Kim said that although speed was important, he wished “artistic harmony with the surrounding environment and diversity had been appropriately combined,” KCNA said.

Source : Reuters
More from News

EU breaks deadlock to impose Belarus sanctions, Turkey on notice

The EU reached a compromise with Cyprus enabling it to impose sanctions promised over the Belarus crackdown [John Thys /Pool via Reuters]

Elderly homes in Australia under fire after high COVID-19 deaths

Rebecca (right) with her mother, Kelly, said that death of her grandfather Vaughn due to the coronavirus was avoidable [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]

Advocates condemn Trump’s ‘tragically low’ planned US refugee cap

People gather for a protest at the Arrivals Hall of San Francisco's SFO International Airport after people arriving from Muslim-majority countries were held at the border control in 2017 [File: Peter Dasilva/EPA]

US Supreme Court nominee advocated overturning legalised abortion

Barrett was among more than 1,200 people who lent their names to the advertisement, which called the Roe vs Wade decision 'an exercise of raw judicial power'. [Erin Scott/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

Trump rejects rule change for debates: US election news

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden repeatedly interrupted each other in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

What has Russia gained from five years of fighting in Syria?

Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi [File: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool via AP]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Deadly fighting spills into fifth day

A view of an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Azeri Tartar region [Aziz Karimov/AP] (AP)

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]