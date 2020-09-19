'Thank you RBG': Tributes pour in for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

As word of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death spread on Friday, tributes quickly poured in from celebrities, athletes, and Democrats and Republicans alike.
President Donald Trump said, "She was an amazing woman. She led an amazing life." His remarks came shortly after a rally in Minnesota where he talked about how one reason the upcoming presidential election is so important is because of possible Supreme Court vacancies.
US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement, "Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice."
Former President George W. Bush said she was an inspiration to "more than one generation of women and girls:
In a tweet, Hillary Clinton thanked Ginsburg, who was appointed to the US Supreme Court by her husband President Bill Clinton in 1993, for paving the way for women - including herself.
"There will never be another like her," Clinton wrote.
Ginsburg died on Friday at age 87 from complications related to cancer, the US Supreme Court said in a statement.
She was only the second woman ever appointed to the nation's top court when she took her seat 27 years ago.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that flags are flying half staff over the US Capitol in honor of Ginsburg:
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised Ginsburg before laying down a political marker, stating unequivocally, "President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate."
Democrats will argue vociferously against Trump nominating someone to fill her seat so close to an election. However, knowing the golden opportunity they have to replace a reliably liberal justice such as Ginsburg with a conservative justice, Trump and Republicans will likely move full steam ahead. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is already on the record saying her seat "should not be filled until we have a new president:
US Senator Lindsey Graham, who as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee will oversee the nomination hearing of Ginsburg's successor, if a nominee is put forth before January, left the upcoming political battle out of his tribute:
At the beginning of her tenure on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg was considered left of centre; over the years, she developed into a reliably liberal firebrand, lionised by progressives.
US Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called her passing "a tremendous loss".
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is one of US President Donald Trump's lawyers and does not usually have many kind words for Democrats, also praised Ginsburg.
He said while he "disagreed with many of her decisions ... they were all well reasoned and well argued."
World leaders offered up tributes as well, including Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said her "impact will undoubtedly be felt for generations":
As only the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court (Sandra Day O'Connor was the first), Ginsburg was an icon to liberal women.
US football star Megan Rapinoe called Ginsburg's death "devastating".
Tributes flowed in from all corners of Hollywood: singers and musicians as well as television and movie stars, from the likes of Barbara Streisand, Katy Perry and Julia Louis-Dreyfus: