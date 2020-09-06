'No mask' rally in Italy as coronavirus deaths inch up: Live news

Protesters gathered in the Italian capital, Rome, to protest against the use of mask to help contain the spread of coronavirus. This as the country's health ministry reported an increase of COVID-19 deaths, with 16 new fatalities, bringing the total to 35,534. At least 1,700 more cases were also reported, with the total at 276,338 infections.

Brazil's ministry of health has reported 30,168 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total infections to at least 4.1 million. The country also reported 682 additional fatalities, bringing the death toll to 126,203.

Mexico's health ministry has recorded an extra 122,765 deaths above expectations during the pandemic up to August, in a report about excess mortality rates, suggesting Mexico's true coronavirus toll could be much higher. The country has recorded 67,326 confirmed deaths, according to Reuters news agency.

More than 26.73 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and more than 876,900 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 17.8 million people have recovered.

Sunday, September 6

01:49 GMT - Italy's ex-PM Berlusconi 'recovering' from coronavirus

The personal doctor of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has expressed "cautious but reasonable optimism" for the politician's recovery from the coronavirus.

The 83-year-old Berlusconi is hospitalised in Milan after testing positive this week.

Dr Alberto Zangrillo said in a written statement on Saturday that Berlusconi's clinical condition remains stable.

Zangrillo said on Friday, several hours after Berlusconi was admitted to San Raffaele hospital, that his patient has an early stage lung infection and was breathing on his own.

01:30 GMT - Mexico records 122,765 additional deaths during pandemic -health ministry

00:15 GMT - Brazil reports 30,168 coronavirus cases, 682 deaths

00:05 GMT - Italy sees resurgence in coronavirus deaths

A couple of 'anti-mask' protesters in Rome also carried a banner supporting US President Donald Trump [Remo Casilli/Reuters]

