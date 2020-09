Running on vows to reform the police and release political prisoners jailed in previous years, Henri Konan Bedie is hoping he can sway voters to put him back in power.

The former Ivory Coast president was overthrown in 1999. Now 86 years old, he says he wants to prevent the incumbent, Alassane Ouattara, winning a third term in office.

The announcement of Ouattara's candidacy triggered an outcry and protests that turned deadly.

