Mexico coronavirus deaths top 70,000, toll likely higher: Live

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his government was drafting a "war plan" to defend against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

England's coronavirus case count is doubling every seven to eight days, according to a new study, as Health Secretary Matt Hancock reminded the public "everyone has a role to play to keep the virus at bay".

More than 28.3 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and more than 912,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Some 19 million people have recovered.

Here are the latest updates:

Saturday, September 12

01:09 GMT - Mexico tops 70,000 COVID-19 deaths

The confirmed coronavirus death toll in Mexico has surpassed 70,000 after the government reported 534 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

Making matters worse, excess mortality data from mid-March through early August indicates that the total number of deaths beyond the official count is likely tens of thousands higher.

Mexico also reported 5,935 new infections, bring its total caseload to 658,299.

00:35 GMT - UN General Assembly calls for solidarity to overcome pandemic

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on tackling COVID-19, calling for "intensified international cooperation and solidarity to contain, mitigate and overcome the pandemic".

The resolution, adopted by a vote of 169-2, also urged member states "to enable all countries to have unhindered timely access to quality, safe, efficacious and affordable diagnosis, therapeutics, medicines and vaccines".

The resolution, which is not legally binding was approved over objections from the United States and Israel, which protested a successful last-minute Cuban amendment that strongly urges countries to oppose unilateral economic, financial or trade sanctions.

00:01 GMT - England's coronavirus cases double every week

A study of coronavirus infection in England showed that the epidemic is doubling every seven to eight days, with an increase in positive cases in all age groups below the age of 65.

The finding came in a study of over 150,000 volunteers, who were tested between August 22 and September 7, by Imperial College London and polling firm Ipsos MORI.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the pandemic is "not over, and everyone has a role to play to keep the virus at bay".

Separately, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, which advises the UK government, said the virus's reproduction rate is now between 1.0 and 1.2, meaning anyone with the virus is infecting, on average, a little more than one other.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Zaheena Rasheed in Male, Maldives.

