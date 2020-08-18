Rockets hit near main diplomatic district in Kabul: Official

Multiple rockets have hit Afghanistan's capital, including near the main diplomatic district, officials said.

"Several rockets were fired from two vehicles," Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Arian said on Tuesday.

Blasts shook the diplomatic area, which sources told the Reuters news agency was quickly placed under lockdown as workers in embassies took cover in safe rooms.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties or who was behind the attack, which took place a day before Afghanistan's independence day.

The atacks came shortly after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani laid a wreath at the Minaret of Independence at the Ministry of Defence in Kabul.

More soon.