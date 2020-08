Children in Mexico's Oaxaca state are not allowed to buy sugary junk food any more.

It comes in an effort to cut down on high levels of obesity in Mexico, which, for children, are among the highest in the world.

Health experts say the COVID-19 outbreak, which has now killed more than 50,000 people in Mexico, has highlighted the added risks of being overweight.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.