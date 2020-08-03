Latin America COVID-19 death toll rises past 200,000

The number of recorded Coronavirus deaths in Latin America doubles in just over a month.

    The world epicentre of the coronavirus now is in Latin America, where more than 200,000 people have died, with Brazil and Mexico making up a majority of the fatalities in the region.

    As countries in the region struggle to curb the spread of the virus, some have extended containment measures while others are working to reopen business.

    The UN warns the impact of the pandemic on Latin American economies could amount to a 10-year setback in terms of gross domestic product.

    Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

