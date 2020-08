South Korea's President Moon Jae-in has promised to highlight the plight of the country's last surviving women who were forced to work in Japanese brothels during World War II.

His recorded remarks were part of a ceremony held in the city of Cheonan.

It is the third year the memorial has been held to remember the victims, who were known by their captors as "comfort women".

It continues to be a thorny issue between South Korea and Japan.

Al Jazeera's Rob McBride reports from Seoul, South Korea.