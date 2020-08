Egyptians are heading to the polls to choose members of a newly formed Senate.

Voting begins on Tuesday, with results due on August 19.

Of the 300 seats in the new Senate, 100 will be appointed by the president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, directly.

Critics say it is a power grab, but the government says it will give minorities a voice.

Al Jazeera's Imran Khan reports.