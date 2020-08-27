Day three of Republican National Convention: Live news

The Republican National Convention's third night blends live in-person speeches with pre-recorded segments.

Speakers so far have painted a picture of US President Donald Trump as inclusive of women, family, immigrants, and Black Americans at a time of deep political division within the nation.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to take centre stage to make the case that Trump will bring the US economy back to its pre-pandemic heights if given four more years in office.

Kellyanne Conway, a White House adviser who announced that she is stepping down at the end of the month, is also scheduled to speak.

Here are the latest updates:

00:40 GMT - Goya CEO removed as speaker

The campaign confirmed that Robert Unanue, the president and CEO of Goya Foods, will not be speaking Wednesday night, citing a "logistical problem."

Unanue's praise of President Donald Trump at the White House last month sparked a boycott of his company's products.

Also unclear is the status of a speech by former professional football player Jack Brewer.

Brewer was charged with insider trading by the US Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month. The campaign did not say definitively whether he will speak.

00:30 GMT - Trump adviser makes her exit

One of the longest-serving advisers to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway is delivering a speech about "everyday heroes". But it's also something of a farewell address as she steps away, she said, to spend more time with her family.

Donald Trump and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greeting supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, US on November 9, 2016 [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]

That's a favorite cloak in Washington for power brokers forced to step down from their jobs. But in Conway's case, a family crisis has been playing out on Twitter, with her marriage to Trump critic George Conway the object of much fascination inside the Beltway.

"This is completely my choice and my voice," Kellyanne Conway said in her announcement on Twitter, adding that for the couple's four children, "it will be less drama and more mama."

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly.



Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N



God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

22:30 GMT - Mike Pence to take centre stage

Vice President Mike Pence will take centre stage at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday to make the case that Trump will bring the US economy back to its pre-pandemic heights if given four more years in office.

Pence, who will be renominated as Trump's running mate after on-and-off speculation that he would be dropped from the ticket, is the highest-ranking official to address the four-day convention aside from the president, who has made appearances each day. His speech is expected to highlight the administration's record, as well as goals for a second term.

Vice President Mike Pence waving during the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, US [David T. Foster/Pool via Reuters]

22:00 GMT - Last night

First Lady Melania Trump the final speaker on Tuesday night, expressed sympathy for families affected by COVID-19, calling it an "invisible enemy" that had challenged the US but brought its citizens together.

She has "been moved in the way Americans have come together in such an unfamiliar and frightening situation," and that her husband "will not rest until he has done all he can" to stem the dangers of the coronavirus outbreak.

The first lady spoke from the newly renovated Rose Garden, where her husband was front and centre in the audience gathered to hear her remarks.

