Second night of Republican convention is under way: Live news

The Republican National Convention's second night will blend live in-person speeches with pre-recorded segments.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to speak from Jerusalem about how Trump's "America First" foreign policy has made the world safer, with a focus on Trump's support for Israel.

First Lady Melania Trump, whose convention speech four years ago borrowed from Michelle Obama, is speaking from a newly-renovated White House Rose Garden

Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump, two of the president's children are also expected to make appearances.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will deliver remarks about how Trump purportedly created the greatest boom in US history through tax cuts and deregulation - at least until the coronavirus pandemic hit.

There are the latest updates:

22:15 GMT - Ratings fall short

Television viewership on the first night of the Republican National Convention fell short of the Democrats' first night last week, according to Nielsen ratings.

About 15.8 million people watched the Republicans live on Monday night between 10 and 11pm (02:00-03:00GMT), down from roughly 19 million who tuned in for last Monday's speeches by Senator Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama. Almost half of that audience watched on Fox News, which brought in 7.1 million viewers - by far the biggest audience of the night.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to speak to the convention on Tuesday evening in a video recorded from Jerusalem [Debbie Hill/Pool via Reuters]

22:00 GMT - Democratic legislators to probe Pompeo speech

The chairman of a Democratic-led US House of Representatives subcommittee announced an investigation into whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's appearance at the Republican National Convention breaks federal law and regulations.

"The Trump administration and Secretary Pompeo have shown a gross disregard not only of basic ethics, but also a blatant willingness to violate federal law for political gain," Joaquin Castro, head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee's oversight subcommittee, said in a statement.

Pompeo, who is travelling overseas, was to speak to the convention on Tuesday evening in a video recorded during a stop in Jerusalem, an appearance that has ignited an outcry by some former senior diplomats because it appears to break long-standing rules that bar senior political appointees from partisan political activities, including attending party conventions.

