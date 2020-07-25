Xavi tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Qatar league restart

Former Spain and Barcelona star midfielder says he tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.

    World Cup 2022 ambassador Xavi Hernandez says he is feeling OK and will self-isolate until he receives the all-clear [Alex Grimm/Getty Images]
    Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez, the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder, said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.

    The 40-year-old, who renewed his contract with the Qatari club on July 5, said he will self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday after the Qatar Stars League (QSL) was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "Today I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition," Xavi said in a statement.

    "David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff - coach to the Al-Sadd reserves.

    "A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Fortunately, I'm feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear.

    "When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work."

    The QSL resumed on Friday after being suspended since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic. 

    Third-place Al-Sadd announced on its website that Xavi would not be joining the rest of the team for its league game against Al-Khor later on Saturday.

    Qatar has recorded 109,036 positive cases and attributed 164 deaths to the virus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    SOURCE: News agencies