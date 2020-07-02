Tight security at Ethiopia singer's funeral after deadly protests

Security is high in the Ethiopian town of Ambo for the funeral of popular musician and activist Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, whose killing in Addis Ababa earlier this week sparked two days of protests that killed more than 80 people.

A farewell ceremony began on Thursday with well-wishers laying wreaths in Ambo stadium and mourning the death of the 34-year-old musician from the ethnic Oromo group, Ethiopia's largest. He will be laid to rest later at a church in Ambo, some 100km (60 miles) west of the capital.

"Haacaaluu is not dead. He will remain in my heart and the hearts of millions of Oromo people forever," Santu Demisew Diro, his wife, said. "I request a monument erected in his memory in Addis [Ababa] where his blood was spilt."

The singer was shot dead in the capital on Monday by unknown gunmen.

His songs had provided a soundtrack to a generation of Oromo protesters whose three years of anti-government demonstrations finally forced the resignation of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in 2018. Hailemariam was replaced by Abiy Ahmed, the first Oromo to become Ethiopia's prime minister.

Following the killing, protests broke out on Tuesday morning in the capital and other towns and cities in the surrounding Oromia region. The military was deployed in Addis Ababa as armed gangs roamed neighbourhoods in a second day of unrest on Wednesday.

"The riots and demonstrations we've seen in the past 48 hours were caused by the refusal of the government to have Hundeessaa buried in Addis Ababa," said Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow, who has reported extensively on Ethiopia.

"The government felt that was not going to go well security-wise and said he should be buried in [his hometown of] Ambo.

"But his supporters, opposition members and officials thought it was befitting that an Oromo man and leading figure ... should be buried in the capital."

At least 35 people have been arrested this week, including fellow Oromo and media mogul Jawar Mohammed who was held after his supporters tried to intercept the singer's body as it was being transported to Ambo.

Jawar was a prominent supporter of Abiy's appointment but became more openly critical last year. His popular Oromia Media Network gives him the ability to mobilise support quickly across Oromia and his power base could pose a significant challenge to Abiy's party in the country's elections, originally scheduled for this year but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ethnic unrest

The funeral was broadcast live by the Oromo Broadcasting Network, which is owned by the Oromia regional state.

Police were turning people away from the stadium, according to one Ambo resident who tried to attend but met crowds of people who had been told to return home.

Members of the military, federal police and regional police were out in force, he told Reuters news agency.

"It is very sad that his body is accompanied by only a few people and security forces are keeping many others away," one of Haacaaluu's relatives, who had been allowed to attend the funeral, told Reuters.

Abiy has indicated that foreign forces may have been involved in assassinating the singer in an attempt to destabilise the country.

The prime minister's rise to power two years ago ended decades of political dominance by ethnic Tigray leaders in the ethnically diverse nation.

His rule has ushered in greater political and economic freedoms in what had long been one of the continent's most repressive states. He was awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his reforms and his work to end the conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

But the rise in political activism has also led to an increase in unrest in a country made up of more than 80 ethnic groups. Abiy's rule has been frequently challenged by local powerbrokers demanding more access to land, power and resources.

"One of the big questions is who actually killed the musician?" David Shinn, former US ambassador to Ethiopia, said.

"This is the match that touched everything off and I think what you're seeing here is a great deal of ethnic unrest, which has been touched off by this incident," he told Al Jazeera.

Tsedale Lemma, editor-in-chief of the Addis Standard publication, described Haacaaluu as a "larger-than-life" iconic figure who embodied the struggle of the Oromo people "for equality and justice".

"He leaves behind a legacy of a man [who] is the institution of the consciousness of the Oromo people," she told Al Jazeera.

"When people were out on the street being shot at and being killed, he comforted the Oromo people with his songs of revolution, love and resistance to the system that really oppressed the people and led them to their streets."