A popular Ethiopian musician has been shot dead in the country's capital, Addis Ababa, local media reported, quoting police. He was 36.

Hachalu Hundessa, an ethnic Oromo also known as Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, was shot in the city's Gelan Condominiums area late on Monday, Addis Ababa's police commissioner said.

Geta Argaw said police had arrested several suspects, state-affiliated Fana broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his condolences, saying Ethiopia had "lost a precious life".

"I express my deep condolences for those of us who are in deep sorrow since the news of the death of the shining young Artist Hachalu Hundesa," Fana reported the prime minister as saying. "We are expecting full investigation reports of this evil act."

"Let us express our condolences by keeping ourselves safe and preventing further crime," Abiy said.

Ethiopians on social media, including the country's ambassador to Washington, expressed their shock at the killing of the popular musician.

Deeply saddened & shocked by the death of Hachalu Hundessa. We have lost a truly great young artist. My thoughts & prayers are with Hachalu’s family & friends



