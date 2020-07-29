Spain COVID-19 surge sparks fears of a second wave

Fears are growing over a possible return to a heavy lockdown across Spain if the nation cannot bring its latest coronavirus infections under control.

    Coronavirus infections are soaring in parts of Spain.

    The city of Barcelona alone is seeing more than 1,000 new cases every day.

    Catalonia's leader, Quim Torra, has described the situation as critical and has said if the coronavirus outbreak is not contained in 10 days, much tougher measures will be put in place.

    The Spanish government is facing an uphill task convincing the world that it is a safe destination and that the latest outbreak is under control.

    Al Jazeera's Marta Herrero reports from Barcelona.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

