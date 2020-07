Nearly one-third of Bangladesh is currently affected by flooding, leaving two million people needing help.

Many of those displaced are living in temporary shelters, while others are being forced to take refuge near highways or bridges.

More than 100 people have died so far. Health officials say thousands have fallen victim to water-borne diseases.

The government says it is prepared to deal with the situation.

Al Jazeera’s Tanvir Chowdhury reports from Savar, Bangladesh.