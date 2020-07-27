Hezbollah fighters battle Israeli troops on northern frontier

Tensions high in northern Israel, days after Hezbollah fighter killed in apparent Israeli air strike in Syria.

    Israeli forces exchanged fire with Hezbollah fighters along the volatile Israeli-Lebanese frontier on Monday, the heaviest fighting between the bitter enemies in nearly a year.

    The Israeli army's Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee said troops foiled a Hezbollah attack by three or four men who infiltrated a few metres over the Blue Line, which demarcates Israel's 2000 withdrawal from Lebanon.

    There were no casualties among Israeli forces, Adraee said.

    Hezbollah carried out the operation against Israeli soldiers in the disputed Shebaa Farms area, Reuters news agency quoted unnamed sources familiar with the situation as saying.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Nuclear Gulf: Is Saudi Arabia pushing itself into a nuclear trap?

    Nuclear Gulf: Is Saudi Arabia pushing itself into a nuclear trap?

    MBS is prepared to pursue nuclear weapons if Iran gets them. But could he end up making the kingdom a nuclear pawn?

    Deadly skies: Pakistani pilots allege systemic safety failures

    Deadly skies: Pakistani pilots allege systemic safety failures

    Six Pakistani pilots spoke to Al Jazeera about allegations of fraud and improper flight certification practices.

    Locked down between poverty and internet deprivation in Botswana

    Locked down between poverty and internet deprivation in Botswana

    In the village of Gobojango in rural Botswana, students struggle to keep up with the demands of modern education.