Hezbollah fighters battle Israeli troops on northern frontier

Israeli forces exchanged fire with Hezbollah fighters along the volatile Israeli-Lebanese frontier on Monday, the heaviest fighting between the bitter enemies in nearly a year.

The Israeli army's Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee said troops foiled a Hezbollah attack by three or four men who infiltrated a few metres over the Blue Line, which demarcates Israel's 2000 withdrawal from Lebanon.

There were no casualties among Israeli forces, Adraee said.

Hezbollah carried out the operation against Israeli soldiers in the disputed Shebaa Farms area, Reuters news agency quoted unnamed sources familiar with the situation as saying.