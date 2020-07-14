Epstein ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell to appear in court

A former British socialite and longtime friend of Jeffrey Epstein will face a judge in New York on Tuesday.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been charged for allegedly luring girls as young as 14 into having sex with Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on August 10 last year while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Her defence is expected to try to get her out of jail, where prison officials have reportedly taken away her bedsheets and added extra security so she cannot harm herself, or in case other inmates wish to harm her.

Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo reports from Brooklyn, New York.