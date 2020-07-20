Chile's economic illusion: Coronavirus exposes inequalities

For years, Chile has been hailed as Latin America's most successful free-market economy and the country with the highest per-capita income in Latin America.

But the pandemic is exposing the country's inequalities, pushing much of the fragile middle class into poverty as millions lose their employment.

Chileans had already been unhappy with the political, economic and social situation in the country last October, and the current crisis seems to only be adding to the discontent.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Santiago, Chile.