Chile's economic illusion: Coronavirus exposes inequalities

How the pandemic is exposing the fault lines in Chile's economic system.

by

    For years, Chile has been hailed as Latin America's most successful free-market economy and the country with the highest per-capita income in Latin America.

    But the pandemic is exposing the country's inequalities, pushing much of the fragile middle class into poverty as millions lose their employment.

    Chileans had already been unhappy with the political, economic and social situation in the country last October, and the current crisis seems to only be adding to the discontent.

    Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Santiago, Chile.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Locked down between poverty and internet deprivation in Botswana

    Locked down between poverty and internet deprivation in Botswana

    In the village of Gobojango in rural Botswana, students struggle to keep up with the demands of modern education.

    Chief Allan Adam on being beaten by police and Indigenous rights

    Chief Allan Adam on being beaten by police and Indigenous rights

    The chief discusses the legacy of residential schools, making deals with the oil industry and the need for new treaties.

    Nuclear Gulf: Experts sound the alarm over UAE nuclear reactors

    Nuclear Gulf: Experts sound the alarm over UAE nuclear reactors

    From environmental disaster to a nuclear arms race, experts warn of layers of risks surrounding Barakah nuclear plant.