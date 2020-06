It has been three years since an air, land and sea blockade was imposed on Qatar by fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, as well as non-GCC member Egypt.

The US is now pushing Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lift a ban on Qatar Airways using their airspace.

But despite intensified efforts to de-escalate tensions, there is no end in sight to the worst political crisis the region has ever seen.

Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra reports.