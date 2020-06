There has been a lot of discussion of police reforms in the US state of New York, with chokeholds now banned as reforms are implemented in other states as well.

While reforms have focused on the individual officer’s actions, critics want a more comprehensive look at systemic racism.

New York police unions say they are being targeted as an easy political win, while some activists say it is the unions that are the problem.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from New York in the US.