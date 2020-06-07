Mexico City’s biggest food market becomes COVID-19 hotspot

The Central de Abasto, one of the world’s biggest fruit and vegetable markets, has become a hotspot for COVID-19 infections in Mexico.

    Lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus are being lifted worldwide.

    Mexico is gradually reopening but there are worries it could be doing so too early.

    The number of deaths and infections continue to increase as hospitals in the capital fill up.

    Every day, thousands of Mexicans crowd Central de Abasto, a massive food market, that is a linchpin of the capital’s food supply, though it sits at the heart of a major hotspot for the coronavirus.

    Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Mexico City.

